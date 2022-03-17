ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa sleep specialist says Insomnia has been made worse by the pandemic, time change

By Catherine James
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Insomnia is a sleep disorder that affects 20% of Americans which has been made worse by the pandemic and time change.

The pandemic has kept people isolated inside their homes. It also made stress and anxiety levels rise. Add to that the extra screen time we spend catching up with friends, family coworkers over FaceTime or Zoom.

To help with insomnia Dr. Richard Bregman, a Sleep Specialist at St. Francis Hospital, said to alleviate the problem, establish a stricter regular bedtime all week long, elongate noise and light from the bedroom and try to avoid caffeine 10 hours before bedtime. Also, cut back or eliminate late night screen time.

