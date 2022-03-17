ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Home sharing is helping seniors afford housing

By Alexa Liacko
newsnet5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGMONT, Colo. — Housing prices have increased by more than 20% across the country since the start of the pandemic, and it’s leaving many families struggling to afford a place to live. Those price increases are especially hurting seniors. However, a movement helping seniors afford a place to live is growing....

www.news5cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Groundbreaking for Linden affordable senior housing Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus and other area leaders will take part in a virtual groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, celebrating a multi-million dollar effort to combat the affordable housing problem and blight in Linden. Crews are turning over dirt, pumping new life into the southwest corner of Cleveland and Myrtle...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
Boston Herald

Ticker: Pfizer seeking OK for 4th COVID dose for seniors; Amazon to build affordable housing near transit

Drugmaker Pfizer is expected to request authorization this week for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors, according to a person familiar with the matter. It would add a fourth dose to the regimen, which currently consists of a primary series of two shots, followed months later by a booster dose, in an effort to provide maximum protection to the over-65 population hit hardest by the pandemic.
WASHINGTON, DC
KIVI-TV

Mobile tiny homes offer affordable housing options to some

SAN DIEGO — COVID-19 was not kind to Jovanny and Neli Baltazar. “Because of the pandemic, my wife was unemployed for about a year. So that was a big hit,” said Jovanny Baltazar. They've been struggling to make their mortgage payments. Now that they're both working, they want...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Prices
Coeur d'Alene Press

Solving the affordable housing puzzle

One of the many pieces of the affordable housing puzzle is the track record of government making housing less affordable. Specifically, the history of the City of Coeur d’Alene’s urban renewal agency and its successful efforts at gentrification. The term “affordable housing” is a bumper sticker for a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Dayton Daily News

Sharing leftover cancer drugs helps some patients afford meds

Ohio rule changes let patients donate extra pills for people who can’t afford the pricey prescriptions. Cancer medications can be expensive, yet unused and unexpired doses are disposed of every day. Because when a patient doesn’t use all the medication they have been prescribed, they sometimes don’t have access...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
newsnet5

Loophole is preventing some foster children from accessing benefits

Children in foster care who have a disability or a parent who died qualify for two different kinds of Social Security benefits, while some kids qualify for both. However, not all of them are getting the money. According to the Marshall Project, 49 states collect these benefits. Children in foster...
ADVOCACY
NEWStalk 870

The Most Affordable Town in Washington Will Cost You $550 A Month

With inflation and gas prices skyrocketing, higher interest rates on the way, and real estate values still steadily rising, many people in the Mid-Columbia and around the state are looking to lower their expenses by moving to a town with a low cost of living index - especially when it comes to housing. Well, they won't have to travel far because according to a recent study three towns near the Tri-Cities fall into the lowest cost of living category in Washington State.
CONNELL, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy