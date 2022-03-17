ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID Surge in Western Europe Puts U.S. Health Experts on Alert

By Carolyn Crist
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch 17, 2022 -- A new surge in COVID-19 cases across Western Europe has led U.S. health officials to consider whether another pandemic wave will arrive soon, even as states and cities continue to lift restrictions amid low case numbers. Infectious disease experts are watching BA.2, the Omicron subvariant...

Fortune

Germany warns of ‘many deaths’ as COVID infections hit new records

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Germany’s coronavirus infection rate hit a record for the third straight day on Monday, with the renewed surge prompting the country’s top health official to issue a grim warning.
Michael Osterholm
Eric Topol
The Atlantic

The Pandemic Is Following a Very Predictable and Depressing Pattern

Americans, by and large, are putting the pandemic behind them. Now that Omicron is in the rearview mirror and cases are plummeting, even many of those who have stayed cautious for two full years are spouting narratives about “going back to normal” and “living with COVID-19.” This mentality has also translated into policy: The last pandemic restrictions are fading nationwide, and in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden declared that “most Americans can remove their masks, return to work, stay in the classroom, and move forward safely.” Other rich, highly vaccinated countries are following much the same path. In the U.K., for example, those with COVID-19 no longer have to self-isolate. It helps that these countries have more vaccine doses than they know what to do with, and a stockpile of tools to test and treat their residents if and when they get sick.
ABC 4

What happens now for people who never got COVID?

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — As more places remove mask mandates some people may be fearful of catching COVID-19, especially if they’ve avoided it for the last two years. However, people who weren’t infected should approach the guidelines differently, one doctor says. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter...
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Announces New Recall For At-Home Tests

Federal health officials are cautioning Americans not to use a specific COVID-19 at-home testing kit that has not been approved or authorized by medical authorities. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are advising against the use of the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test because they have not been cleared for use.
Finland
Europe
France
Greece
Switzerland
Germany
Netherlands
Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
natureworldnews.com

Rat Infestation Causes First Outbreak of Hantavirus in Washington, DC

Rat infestation in Washington, DC has caused the first hantavirus outbreak in the United States capital. A new health report on Friday, March 4, showed that two people reportedly contracted the rats' virus. The two victims experienced deadly hemorrhagic and respiratory diseases. The hantavirus was first identified in South Korea...
Benzinga

Pharmaceutical Companies Are Reportedly Refocusing On Mysterious Rise In Shingles Infections As COVID Declines

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Shingles infections have been steadily increasing in the United States over the past two decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The COVID-19 pandemic may be making matters worse because so many adults who are experiencing long COVID, have lower immunity and a high risk of developing shingles - an itchy, painful, often blistery rash that can occur and spread, particularly in the elderly.
