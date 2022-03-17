ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

What Braves lineup will look like without Freddie Freeman in it

By John Buhler
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves will have several interesting ways of reshaping its lineup without Freddie Freeman as a massive part of it. While the Freddie Freeman era is over, the Atlanta Braves still have one of the most dangerous and versatile lineups in all of baseball. For years, Freeman hit...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
FanSided

Chipper Jones calls out Freddie Freeman for abandoning Braves

First-ballot Hall of Famer Chipper Jones commented on how Freddie Freeman should have fought harder to work out a deal with the Atlanta Braves. Hearing Braves fans lament about how Freeman should have tried harder to stay in Atlanta is one thing, but hearing that criticism from a team legend hits differently.
MLB
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman 'hurt' by Braves' trade for Matt Olson

Freddie Freeman’s split from the Atlanta Braves was heartbreaking for both sides. Freeman was drafted by the Braves and played with them his entire career until now. He signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers for six years and $162 million. The new Los Angeles Dodgers...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Carlos Correa agrees to deal with Twins

Carlos Correa officially isn't coming to the North Side, and he isn't returning to Houston, either. Correa, the All-Star free agent shortstop, and the Twins have agreed to a three-year deal, according to multiple reports, including Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston and ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal includes...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Matt Olson
FanSided

Here’s the Freddie Freeman contract counter the Braves turned down

The Freddie Freeman era with the Braves ended with heartbreak, but not for a lack of trying. The sides exchanged proposals, with Freeman’s offers now out. As soon as the Braves won the World Series, the frantic pleas from Braves fans began pouring in: do everything possible to keep Freddie Freeman in Atlanta.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Video: Freddie Freeman Arrives At Camelback Ranch

Today is the day. The Dodgers have a press conference scheduled for noon, and there is no doubt that it is to welcome their latest free-agent addition. Fans in Los Angeles and in Glendale, Arizona are very excited about the Freddie Freeman signing, and he’s going to be a hit among the fans at Spring Training.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Slugger#The Atlanta Braves#Gold Glove
NBC Sports

Report: Trevor Story to choose between four teams, Red Sox and Giants included

Trevor Story is narrowing down his list of potential destinations in MLB free agency, and the Boston Red Sox reportedly are still in the mix. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported Friday that Story is set to choose between four teams, with the Red Sox and San Francisco Giants among them.
MLB
FanSided

Did Astros catcher just hint at looming Carlos Correa move?

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado posted a cryptic message on Twitter on Friday, and fans are wondering if it is related to Carlos Correa. Some of the big name free agents remaining when the MLB lockout have signed with new teams. Freddie Freeman signed on with the Los Angeles Dodgers while Kris Bryant joined the Colorado Rockies. Perhaps the biggest star remaining on the open market is shortstop Carlos Correa.
MLB
FanSided

Could the St. Louis Cardinals trade Harrison Bader?

Could the St. Louis Cardinals trade Harrison Bader? After signing Corey Dickerson, they now have the depth to pull of a deal. The St. Louis Cardinals’ signing of Corey Dickerson raised an eyebrow for me. They have three starters – Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson and Harrison Bader – as well as Lars Nootbaar, who they are insistent on getting consistent at-bats this season.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Justin Verlander says he’s ready to move on after Carlos Correa signs with Twins

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander commented on the surprising signing of Carlos Correa to the Minnesota Twins over the Astros. In mid-November, Justin Verlander agreed to a deal with the Astros, being an early piece to fall into place for their 2022 roster. A deal with Carlos Correa remained, but Houston fans scoured social media for months for any sign that Correa might stay in Houston.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Kris Bryant speaks out on the decision to sign with the Rockies

Amid much outside talk over whether he made the right move to sign with the Colorado Rockies, Kris Bryant is aiming to build a winning culture within the team. The Rockies officially announced on Friday that they came to terms with Bryant on a seven-year deal. The veteran outfielder signed off on a $162 million deal that includes a no-trade clause.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
KEYT

Freddie Freeman reports to LA Dodgers spring training

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Freddie Freeman has joined the Dodgers for his first workout since agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract to join Los Angeles’ powerhouse roster. Freeman arrived at the Dodgers’ Camelback Ranch training complex in a suit and tie, but he quickly got into Dodger Blue for the first showcase of his famously consistent swing in the batting cages. The Dodgers paid top dollar to get the 32-year-old Freeman after his impressive career with the Atlanta Braves, including the 2020 NL MVP award and the 2021 World Series title. The five-time All-Star first baseman is expected to be an immediate staple at the heart of the Dodgers’ batting order and at first base as they seek their second championship in three seasons.
MLB
FanSided

Braves discussed a trade with the White Sox to bring Craig Kimbrel home

Before they signed Kenley Jansen, the Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox discussed a possible trade to bring Craig Kimbrel home. Kenley Jansen took a long time to find a baseball home in 2022. He eventually settled on a one-year deal with the defending champion Atlanta Braves worth $16 million. It’s the exact same total former Braves closer Craig Kimbrel is set to make in 2022 as a member of the Chicago White Sox—or whatever team he ends up playing for.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox got help from Xander Bogaerts in recruiting Trevor Story

Xander Bogaerts played a role in getting his own insurance policy, Trevor Story, to sign with the Boston Red Sox. There’s room for only one shortstop in a starting lineup and yet the Boston Red Sox have managed to secure two of the best. Trevor Story will suit up for the team in 2022 as their starting second baseman with Xander Bogaerts remaining at shortstop.
MLB
FanSided

Nats top prospect suffered a major injury out of nowhere

One of the best players in the Washington Nationals organization is dealing with a devastating injury that seemingly came “out of nowhere.”. Injuries are awful things and unfortunately they can happen at incredibly bizarre and awful times. The Washington Nationals are finding this out the hard way as their top prospect is having to recover from an unexpected injury.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

239K+
Followers
446K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy