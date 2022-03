May the road rise up to meet those running and marching in our St. Patrick’s Day parades this weekend! What a great feeling to get back to traditions that we have so dearly missed. The Westfield Senior Center served up a corned beef and cabbage lunch, Chicopee City Hall hoisted the Irish flag, and the colleens donned their Irish sweaters, in what was a palpably exciting week. If only I could have gotten my hands on one of the meals served by the Senior Center.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO