Update: Jane Marczewski, the singer-songwriter who was given a 2% chance to live and who got even Simon Cowell teary-eyed with her "America's Got Talent" audition last summer, has died of cancer at age 31. Marczewski, who went by Nightbirde when she sang, had gained an enormous and devoted following with her beautiful voice, her raw vulnerability and her gratitude for every minute she was given. (Seriously, scroll down and watch her audition if you haven't seen it. It was incredible.)

