Brooklyn musician Imani Beau drops sultry track "The Way I Want You"

By Malvika Padin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising Brooklyn act Imani Beau drops sentimental track “The Way I Want You,” featuring soulful R&B soundscapes carried by her melodic vocals and slow-burn beats as it roots itself in themes of love. Taken...

ClickOnDetroit.com

This Metro Detroit musician will have you in a “State of Mind”

For this week’s Music Monday we invited Trey Connor on the show to talk about his new EP, and beginnings in the music industry. Connor said he got his musical start from playing Guitar Hero, and figured he could do the real thing. A year later, Connor said he began writing and singing, and has been doing it ever since.
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
NME

(G)I-DLE drops special video for cheeky new track, ‘My Bag’

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE have previewed ‘My Bad’, a new song from their forthcoming album ‘I Never Die’, with a special video. On March 8 at midnight KST, the quintet unveiled a minute-long video for ‘My Bag’, a new song from their forthcoming debut full-length studio album ‘I Never Die’. The full version of the song will arrive alongside the record on March 14 at 6pm KST.
Urban Islandz

Drake, Rihanna Unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion On Instagram, Twitter Reacts

Did Drake and Rihanna join others celebrities who quietly unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion?. Fans have reacted to the latest development that Rihanna and Drake have unfollowed Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion. As if that wasn’t weird enough, Rihanna also removed Megan Thee Stallion‘s Fenty collaboration from the Fenty Beauty website.
People

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Holi as Parents with Backyard Festival of Colors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are keeping some colorful family traditions alive in their first year of parenthood. The couple celebrated Holi on Friday with a backyard Festival of Colors, sharing some photos and video of their group of friends doused in colored powder. The holiday came just weeks after they welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January.
People

Michael Bublé Shares Son's Hilarious Reaction to Baby No. 4: 'Why Didn't You Invite Us to Watch'

Michael Bublé is revealing his kids' priceless reaction to having another sibling on the way. During his appearance on Friday's episode of The View, the Grammy-winning singer, 46, expressed his excitement that he and wife Luisana Lopilato, 34, are expecting their fourth baby together. The couple is already parents to sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 3.
Footwear News

Fabolous on Regretting Throwing Nike Air Yeezys Away, His Travel Shoes and What He Hits the Stage In

Click here to read the full article. At the start of the month, style-savvy rap superstar Fabolous, often the subject of interviews, was playing the role of interviewer in a one-on-one conversation with Concepts founder and CEO Tarek Hassan. With the retailer turning 25, the two discussed its staying power and what the company is focused on to define its future. However, following the conversation, Fabolous — a noted sneaker connoisseur — revealed details about his footwear collection. Below are excerpts from the conversation with FN, edited for clarity. THE SHOES I DREAM ABOUT: “The Air Yeezy. I had all three colorways and I...
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
