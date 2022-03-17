ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

Owner of Exton Square Mall Has ‘Substantial Doubt’ About Its Ability to Stay in Business Over Next Year

Image via Exton Square Mall

The Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), which owns Exton Square Mall, has “substantial doubt” about being able to remain in business over the next year, according to the annual report the company filed with the SEC, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal

PREIT made this conclusion after evaluating its current financial condition and the funds it has available, along with future cash flows and debt payments coming due. 

The Philadelphia-based owner of regional malls is weighed down by $1.2 billion in debt with loan maturities on the horizon, most notably an FDP Loan with a $194.6 million balance due January 2023. 

Company executives are working to extend the loan backed by Fashion District Philadelphia. However, PREIT has admitted in its annual report that it did not meet some covenants of the loan. 

This “triggered the lender to sweep cash from the property,” wrote PREIT, but added that “this is not an event of default.” 

PREIT hopes that selling some of its properties will bring a reversal of fortunes, including the sale of Exton Square Mall. 

Read more about PREIT in the Philadelphia Business Journal

VISTA.Today

PREIT to Sell Exton Square Mall to Developer

The Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is planning to sell Exton Square Mall as it tries to raise funds to pay down its debt and avoid being delisted from the NYSE, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
