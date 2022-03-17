ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Freire withdraws request to open charter school in Newark

By Jarek Rutz
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvTTG_0eiGJ8kP00

Freire’s withdrawal comes as Christina School District’s board is asking the state to put a moratorium on new and expanding charter schools. Photo from Freire-Wilmington Facebook page.

Freire Schools has withdrawn its request to expand and put a charter school in Newark.

Nate Durant, c o-head of school at Freire Charter School-Wilmington, said in a note to state education officials that the move didn’t seem smart at the moment, when schools were grappling with many issues.

“Positive impact can only happen when we are all working together,” the letter said. “But we are not together right now, and any division hurts our kids.”

Freire, which also has three schools in Philadelphia, released a copy of the letter in an email.

Officials there declined to comment further.

The letter was addressed to Department of Education Secretary Mark Holodick, the Delaware State Board of Education, Charter School Accountability Committee, and the Charter Schools Office.

“The department, through the Charter School Accountability Committee, worked closely with Freire Charter School regarding its application for a new charter school in the Newark area,” said Alison May, spokeswoman for the Department of Education.

“We respect the school’s decision to withdraw its application at this time and will continue to provide the necessary supports to Freire and all of our charter schools as they focus on providing strong educational services to Delaware students.”

Durant said that the intention behind bringing a second Freire school to Delaware was to create a positive impact on Delaware students and families that were looking to find the best option for their education.

He said that a sense of togetherness is vital during this “trying time” for educators, schools, communities, and the state of Delaware.

The note comes after the Christina School Board voted to ask the state to put a moratorium on new or expanding charter schools as it grapples with getting the Wilmington Learning Collaborative up and running, as well as other issues.

The move has drawn fire from parents and others who favor parents having the choice of a charter school for their children.

“We ask that you join us in realigning so that the “us” versus “them” feeling dissolves,” the letter said, “and we can work together to provide the strongest education possible for every Delaware student.”

Durant said in the letter that Freire Wilmington is still committed and determined to the families and students of the school and their educational excellence.

Freire Wilmington opened its doors in 2015 with support from the Longwood Foundation, the Welfare Foundation, and the US Department of Education. It has 2,000 students in its four schools.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware schools to turn to science of reading to improve literacy rates

State education officials, legislators are moving to be sure the science of reading is used when teaching public students.   Delaware’s once highly ranked reading scores now are worse than those in Mississippi. Much worse.  In 2002 Delaware fourth graders outperformed Mississippi’s by 21 points on national scores, with the First State well above the national average. Today, after a ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Bills to add mental health help in schools sent to House floor

  Two bills moving to the House floor would put millions into mental health positions in Delaware’s middle school and high school.   The House Education Committee on Wednesday unanimously voted to release two bills focused on putting additional mental health resources into Delaware schools. House Bills 300 and 301 serve as an extension of House Bill 100, legislation passed ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

National tour to celebrate Delaware’s shift in math education

Three Delaware schools are getting a visit from a national tour highlighting changes in teaching math.   Caesar Rodney, Brandywine, and Appoquinimink school districts will welcome a national tour this month that celebrates the high level of mathematics learning in Delaware. The Knowledge Matters Campaign chose Delaware as the first stop, and it’s the first time the First State has ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Wilm. mayor’s budget: tax increases, pay raises, job cuts

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki Included in Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki’s proposed $176.9 million city budget are a 7.5% property tax increase, a 5% increase in water and sewer fees, and the elimination of 14 positions in city government.  Purzycki presented the fiscal year 2023 budget proposal before City Council Thursday along with an $82.1 million water, sewer and stormwater budget. ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Education
Newark, DE
Education
City
Newark, DE
Wilmington, DE
Education
Town Square LIVE News

Voter registration bill clears Senate committee

A bill to require Delaware cities and towns to use the state’s voter registration system for local elections overcame its first legislative hurdle Wednesday.  Under Senate Bill 233, sponsored by Sen. Tizzy Lockman, D-Wilmington, voters who live within town limits could vote in their municipal elections without having to register separately with both the state and the city.  The bill ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Kalmar Nyckel’s Underground Railroad class focuses on travel options

The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation’s new classroom program focuses on the Underground Railroad.   The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation will offer a new class focusing on the many ways slaves could travel along the Underground Railway, emphasizing Delaware’s role in it, as well as the state’s maritime history. In addition, the program will teach five different strategic routes and factors, and five ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Bill on charter admission draws lively opinions

Wilmington leaders gather at EastSide Charter at the start of each school year to welcome the students back to school. Two Black Wilmington leaders stand on opposite sides of the debate over whether Delaware Charter Schools should be able to give admission preference to students who live nearby. Logan Herring, CEO of The WRK Group, an organization that focuses on ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Parents voice opposition to Christina’s charter moratorium request

The Christina School District board heard from members and parents opposed to a charter school moratorium. Two parents opposed to Christina School District’s request for a moratorium on new or expanding charter schools said the move would inhibit parents’ right to choose where their kids went to school. The moratorium, approved in February’s board meeting, called for a statewide temporary ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#School Board#Philadelphia#Freire Schools
Town Square LIVE News

Cannabis legalization may return for a vote in 2022, sponsor says

Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark. It may not be the end of the line for recreational marijuana legalization in Delaware. While Rep. Ed Osienski’s House Bill 305 was defeated in the House of Representatives after a stunning series of events Thursday, the Newark Democrat said he’s still hopeful that cannabis prohibition could come to an end in 2022.  “I hope there’s ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Bill to give undocumented kids free health insurance moves forward

Delaware could soon guarantee health insurance for undocumented children if a bill released from committee Wednesday passes in the General Assembly. House Bill 317, sponsored by Rep. Krista Griffith, D-Fairfax, would require the Department of Health and Social Services to develop and operate a medical coverage program for children who are not eligible for either Medicaid or CHIP because of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Town Square LIVE News

Paid leave passes in Senate, heads to House

Paid family and medical leave in Delaware moved one step closer to becoming a reality Tuesday after the Senate passed a bill to create the program along party lines. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Sarah McBride, D-Wilmington North, will now advance to the House of Representatives. The Healthy Delaware Families Act would create a statewide insurance program to provide up ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Do More 24 sets another fundraising record for Delaware nonprofits

Shepherd’s Office/Facebook In just 24 hours, Delawareans raised nearly $2.7 million for nonprofit organizations throughout the state as part of the annual “Do More 24” fundraising effort. Sponsored by United Way of Delaware and Spur Impacts, Do More 24 is a one-day online charitable giving extravaganza designed to showcase the work of Delaware’s nonprofit organizations and ignite a culture of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg touts electric buses in Wilmington

UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION PETE BUTTIGIEG SPEAKS AT THE DART ADMINISTRATION AND BUS FACILITY IN WILMINGTON. PHOTO BY DANIEL SATO/OFFICE OF GOV. JOHN CARNEY. United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Wilmington Friday where he highlighted investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and spoke about how they’re helping modernize Delaware’s public transit bus fleet.  The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Smyrna’s Sen. Bruce Ennis will retire after current term

Photo/senatorbrucecennis.com State Sen. Bruce Ennis will retire at the end of his term in November after spending forty years in the General Assembly. Ennis, a Democrat from Smyrna, said he would be stepping down in order to spend more time with his family. “Serving in the Delaware General Assembly has been a great privilege and honor that I will cherish,” ... Read More
SMYRNA, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – March 3, 2022

This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Community Do More 24 fundraising drive to kick off Thursday The Grand lifts mask, vaccine requirements for audiences Pike Creek church’s drive-thru ash anointing returns AAUW seeks donations for 54th and last of its used-book sales DSU celebrates return to Wilmington in Capital 1 building Diocese of Wilmington to hold first-ever ‘Reconciliation Monday’ See the ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Most public schools have made wearing face masks optional

Only 7 public schools in Delaware have not yet lifted their face mask requirement. Photo by Rondae Productions/Pexels   Only two days after Gov. John Carney lifted Delaware’s school mask, virtually all schools have ditched the requirement and made face masks optional for teachers and students. Carney on Tuesday lifted the school mask mandate, effective at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Education journalist Jarek Rutz joins Delaware LIVE News

As Delaware LIVE News closes in on its second anniversary as a locally-owned news business focused on hyperlocal news and information across the First State, the company welcomes Jarek Rutz to the newsroom as its premier education journalist. “Our communities have been proactively engaging in their local schools at an unprecedented level and we intend to provide detailed reporting of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Purdue Pharma agrees to new opioid settlement after Delaware, other states appeal

Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family could pay up to $6 billion for the OxyContin maker’s role in the deadly opioid epidemic, Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced Thursday. If approved, Delaware would receive nearly $50 million under the terms of the tentative settlement that includes almost all U.S. states and thousands of local governments. Jennings and eight other attorneys general ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
328
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy