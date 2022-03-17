Sardinian restaurant La Ciccia to be sold to South Bay restaurant group

La Ciccia, at 291 30th St., will be under new management starting April 17, 2022. (Nico Madrigal-Yankowski/SFGATE)

The much-lauded Italian restaurant La Ciccia, at 291 30th St., will be under new management in exactly one month, as first reported by Marcia Gagliardi, otherwise known as the tablehopper .

Owners Lorella Degan and Massimiliano Conti are simply burnt out.

“Lorella said as soon as it becomes just work, we have to move on,” Conti told Gagliardi.

And who can blame them? Restaurant owners and service staff who worked through the brunt of the pandemic endured especially tough times. The fatigue exasperated the husband and wife team. Plus, Conti needs to travel back to Italy more often to visit his ailing mother and Degan needs a much-delayed foot surgery.

Originally opened on April 9, 2006, the beloved Noe Valley spot transcended the connotations of a “neighborhood restaurant” and was consistently on “best of” lists alongside the likes of Flour + Water and Cotogna. La Ciccia was known for its spaghittusu cun allu ollu e bottariga (fresh spaghetti with spicy oil, garlic and cured fish roe), a mini mountain of pasta with a snowcap of tiny orange pellet shavings. Another customer favorite was its pasta cruzza cun arrizonis (artisanal fusilli in a sea urchin and tomato sauce with grated tuna heart), a bowl of pasta, drenched in a pinkish-orange sauce that peeks through the blood-red tuna heart shreds.

But it’s the prupisceddu in umidu that really brings a sense of Sardinia to the table, a tomato-based broth that simmered with spice and unctuous little sea creatures with curled tentacles entrapping little pockets of soup. The wine list was also celebrated for its collection of rare bottles from the island of Sardinia.

While this news is bittersweet, there is a small silver lining. The unnamed restaurant group is supposedly keeping the menu and the staff on board; many have worked at the restaurant since the beginning. Hopefully, not too much of La Ciccia’s magic is lost under new ownership.

Conti also hasn’t ruled out the start of a new restaurant sometime in the future.

“We tell ourselves we aren’t going to open another place,” he said in Gagliardi’s newsletter. “But we were already thinking about another concept the other night, we can’t help ourselves!”

Degan and Conti’s official last day of service is April 16 if you intend to say goodbye and wish them well moving forward. Reservations can be made on the La Ciccia website .

La Ciccia is open Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. It is at 291 30th St. in San Francisco.