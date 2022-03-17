ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devon, PA

Devon Man Finds Relief from Long-Term COVID-19 in Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBxRE_0eiGIHV400
Image via SAVVY Main Line.

Long-term COVID-19 sufferers can get some relief thanks to Restore Health & Longevity in Wayne, writes Caroline O’Halloran for SAVVY Main Line. 

Devon resident Dave Shollock had been feeling sick and tired long after his bout with the virus. He endures headaches every day, along with heavy brain fog and fatigue.  

Shollock was one of an estimated 30 percent of COVID-19 survivors who are struggling with long-term effects from COVID-19, according to the American Academy of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. 

When his chiropractor, Danielle Gray, suggested trying the hyperbaric oxygen chamber at Restore for his long-haul COVID-19, he accepted immediately. Within two sessions, he was feeling like a new man. 

He is one of the many Restore clients who have seen huge improvements with the pure-oxygen chamber that provides a feeling akin to flying or scuba diving. 

“Because the body is under increased pressure, the oxygen can enter cells much more efficiently,” said Gray. 

After using the chamber, “all my symptoms were gone,” said Shollock. “I’m so glad I took Dr. Gray’s advice. I’ve felt like my old self ever since.” 

Read more about Restore Health & Longevity at SAVVY Main Line

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has a constitutional problem

Nominating a justice to the Supreme Court can feel a lot like picking a ruler, as appointments last a lifetime, and someone’s word becomes law. Literally. The only restraint on individuals is their willingness to be guided first and foremost by the U.S. Constitution. But that’s not what President Joe Biden was looking for when he chose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the Supreme Court. Searching for a judge with "a living constitution" perspective, Biden wanted someone who leaned toward creative writing rather than Constitutional loyalty, which should trouble U.S. Senators when they question the nominee on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Virginia reporter discovered dead in shooting when paper tries to assign her the story

A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. "Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached."
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, PA
Wayne, PA
Health
City
Devon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Fox News

Rep. Don Young, Alaska Republican, dead at 88

U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, the longest-serving member of the House, died Friday night at Los Angeles International Airport while he was on his way home. He was 88. The cause of death was not yet determined. Young, a California native, had served in Congress since winning a special election...
ALASKA STATE
FOXBusiness

Equifax, Experian, TransUnion to remove majority of medical debts from consumers' credit reports

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion have announced they will collectively remove nearly 70% of medical collection debt tradelines from credit reports. Starting July 1, paid medical collection debt will no longer be included on consumer credit reports. In addition, the time period before unpaid medical collection debt would appear on a consumer’s report will be increased from 6 months to one year, offering consumers more time to address their debt with insurance and healthcare providers before it is reported.
HEALTH
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy