Taking Snail Mail to a Whole New Level: Chester County’s Main Line Communities Plagued by ‘Insane’ Delivery

Many residents in Chester County’s Main Line communities are hoping that the new Postal Service Reform Act passed by Congress will help solve a problem that has been plaguing them recently : unreliable mail delivery, writes Caroline O’Halloran for SAVVY Main Line.

“Sometimes I get my mail, sometimes I don’t,” said Cathy Mozino of Devon. “Sometimes I get my bills a day before they’re due. Sometimes I get my neighbors’ mail, and a lot of times they get mine. It’s insane.”

In Springdell Village, Chesterbrook’s largest community, the holiday mail surge combined with the outbreak of the Omicron variant in January caused sporadic delivery.

Some lingering issues remain to this day, according to Sara Gladney, a member of Springdell’s HOA board.

New or substitute mail carriers do not know the complicated route through several Chesterbrook neighborhoods well, which causes the mail to be chronically late, she said.

Often, residents have no idea when the mail will arrive.

Meanwhile, in Paoli, Joyce Jeuell usually never gets mail on Friday. She said that the mail carrier confirmed that the postal service was forced to reduce her delivery days due to staffing shortages.