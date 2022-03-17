WATCH: Jacob deGrom looked in peak form during Mets live batting practice

Jacob deGrom hadn’t faced live hitters since last summer, when he went down for the season on July 7. He returned to a mound on Thursday, taking on his teammates in live batting practice, and judging by their reactions, he was vintage deGrom.

The Mets ace struck out Francisco Lindor on three pitches, getting a “wow” out of the Mets shortstop after the at-bat, and looked so dominant that Jeff McNeil celebrated when he fouled a pitch off on a check swing.

“Jake’s gonna make the club,” manager Buck Showalter joked when asked about how deGrom looked.

Prior to Thursday, deGrom had been limited to bullpen sessions at Mets camp, looking to rebound from multiple injuries that derailed what was shaping up to be a historically dominant season in 2021. But his teammates seemed to think he was in peak form on Thursday, hopefully a sign of what’s to come.

