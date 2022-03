Sunday afternoon’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers features two franchises that have more interest in actually losing than winning. The Blazers (26-43) enter today’s game at Indiana with the seventh-worst record in the NBA. The Pacers (24-47) have the fifth-worst record and have been eliminated from the playoffs whereas the Blazers are 2 and a half games out of 10th in the Western Conference.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO