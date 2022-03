ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – It was the best day in forever. In March 2020, Flagler Health+ became the first healthcare system in Northeast Florida to treat a patient diagnosed with COVID-19. And now, two years and six days later, the hospital in St. Augustine is finally able to say that there are zero patients currently admitted with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

