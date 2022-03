MOUNT PENN, PA — The Borough of Mount Penn in Berks County, Pennsylvania, is currently auctioning off a 37-space parking lot (each rented space generates $25 a month) that includes a drive-thru building with an overhang. This online auction is open to the public at municibid.com and ends on Friday, April 15th. Pennsylvania residents are able to bid in this government auction online, 24/7, on Municibid. This auction will help a Pennsylvanian get a fantastic deal on a parking lot rental business and piece of property they can convert into a drive-thru enterprise.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO