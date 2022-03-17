ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kandi Burruss Finally Addresses NeNe Leakes’ Claims That Bravo & Andy Cohen Are ‘Racist’

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

In a new interview, Kandi Burruss spoke out against NeNe Leakes’ harsh accusations against Bravo. Kandi also called out her former co-star for claiming she was ‘the highest paid Housewife’ on ‘RHOA.’

Kandi Burruss appeared on Sirius XM’s The Clay Lane Show on March 15 and refused to co-sign NeNe Leakes‘ accusations of racism against Bravo and Andy Cohen. “Realistically, I don’t agree,” Kandi, 45, said about her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, who quit the show a second time after season 12 in 2020. “Everybody can have their own opinion. I did not agree,” she added.

Kandi went on to reveal that “for years,” NeNe, 54, would allegedly “brag about being the highest paid Housewife” to her fellow cast members. “Definitely she would tell everybody she was the highest paid on our show,” Kandi explained. “With that being said, you can’t brag about being paid the most out of anybody and then say that they’re not treating you right.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QxF3T_0eiGFlSr00
Kandi Burruss & NeNe Leakes (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Kandi & The Gang star continued, “When you look at a job, a lot of times you equate that with your pay. And this is technically a job, so if they’re paying you what they’re supposedly paying you all these years, you can’t come back and say, ‘Oh, they treated me unfairly,’ because you didn’t get something else that you wanted. That’s why I cannot agree with that.”

Kandi, who has been on RHOA since season 2, explained that back in the day “multiple women” (not just NeNe) were getting paid well to be on the hit reality show. “It’s certain things that you may not like, certain things that you may want to try to do better, but, overall, to say that they were racist I didn’t agree with that at all,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTWqU_0eiGFlSr00
Kandi Burruss (Photo: Bravo)

Following her latest RHOA exit, NeNe went on the warpath against Bravo. In Sept. 2020, after Andy Cohen discussed NeNe’s TV future with Wendy Williams on Watch What Happens Live, NeNe accused Andy of being “racist” and a “master manipulator.” She had also claimed that Bravo “forced” her out of RHOA.

Obviously, NeNe’s not starring in the next season of RHOA. But Kandi is, as are Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and newbie Sanya Richards-Ross. Season 14 is expected to premiere in May.

Comments / 0

Related
93.9 WKYS

Kandi Burruss Teases New Season Of ‘RHOA’: ‘It’s Fire’

Kandi Burruss is getting us all ready for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and according to the reality star, the new season is “fire.”. In a sit down with Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, the television personality rocked a beautiful curve-hugging lime green dress and opened up about what it was like filming this season with a new set of Housewives, confirming that this season will be just as crazy as ones from the past. “Oh, I think it’s fire. It’s fire,” she said. “You know, I tell everybody I’ll admit at the beginning, when we lost two peaches, I was a little nervous. But I am so happy with how it all came together. When I tell yall, it was just craziness from beginning to end. Funny. A lot of funny. A lot of people showing a lot of transparency. So you can see what’s happening in these relationships.”
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Drew Sidora
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Andy Cohen
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Williams’ Kids: Meet Her 4 Gorgeous Grown Children

Actress and model Vanessa Williams has raised four beautiful children with two different men. Learn more about her family, here!. When it comes to Hollywood, multi-talented icon Vanessa Williams, 59, has tried her hand (and succeeded) at every corner. First rising to stardom in 1984 as the first Black woman to win the Miss America crown, Vanessa went on to build a storied career on the stage and screen. Starring in Broadway productions like Kiss of the Spider Woman and Into the Woods, the latter of which won her a Tony Award, Vanessa established her one-of-a-kind talent, and will even return to the stage this May in POTUS. Vanessa has also gained acclaim on the small screen, winning an Emmy Award in 2007 for her role on Ugly Betty.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Lil’ Baby & Girlfriend Jayda Cheaves Sparks Split Speculation With Shady Messages On Instagram

Lil’ Baby and Jayda Cheaves’ on-again-off-again relationship seems to be off again after Jayda posted cryptic messages including, ‘everything comes to an end.’. Lil’ Baby and Jayda Cheaves are known for having a hot and cold relationship, and right now, things seem cold as ice. Jayda posted a slew of shady Instagram Stories and they were seemingly directed at her baby daddy. “I’m finally standing up,” she wrote on one story. She also hinted at making some sort of clean break in her life. “Everything comes to an end. Never force it,” Jayda wrote. “Be happy.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How A$AP Rocky Has ‘Stepped Up’ To Show Pregnant Rihanna He’ll Be An ‘Incredible Father’

A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an amazing dad he’s going to be as the happy couple prepare to welcome their first child together. A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an “incredible father” he’s going to be. As the lovebirds, both 33, prepare to welcome their first child together, a source close to the “F**kin’ Problems” rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how he has “stepped up” for RiRi in every way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheWrap

Kandi Burruss on How She Keeps Things Cooking in Bravo’s ‘Kandi & The Gang’

Kandi Burruss returns to Bravo Sunday night with a new reality series that goes behind the scenes of her newest Atlanta restaurant — Old Lady Gang, or OLG for short. “Kandi & The Gang” follows Burruss, her husband and business partner Todd Tucker, and a cast of characters from her own life, as they work together to make OLG a successful Southern eatery that serves up classic dishes. But, with Burruss’ mom, Mama Joyce, and her aunts Nora and Bertha, weighing in, she has to find a way to balance work and family.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Racism#Bravo Andy Cohen#Sirius Xm
Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss Teases “Real Serious Beef” With Marlo Hampton On Real Housewives Of Atlanta Next Season

Season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta cannot come soon enough. We will be welcoming back some established baddies like Sheree Whitfield and Marlo Hampton. I, for one, am ready to move on from Porsha Williams’ entire vibe and penchant for accountability dodging. And though I love her, my screen won’t miss Cynthia Bailey’s #chilling. The dawn of a new day is […] The post Kandi Burruss Teases “Real Serious Beef” With Marlo Hampton On Real Housewives Of Atlanta Next Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Celebrity Parents With The Most Kids: The Biggest Families In Hollywood

Here are the A-list celebrities who have raised the largest families in Hollywood. Life is busy enough being a celebrity but raising a family on top of that is even more challenging. These celebs with large families make it look effortless as they handled raising families of six to 14 kids in the limelight. From the Kardashians to the Marleys, here are some celebrity parents that have raised Hollywood’s largest families.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe’s Relationship, From First Love To Co-Parenting

The gorgeous stars were Hollywood’s It couple until they split after seven years of marriage. Find out all about their relationship here!. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe may not be a hot item anymore — but they are certainly still hot Hollywood heavyweights. After playing boarding school lovers in the 1999 teen cult classic Cruel Intentions, the famous exes have gone on to carve their own enviable paths in Tinseltown. Reese took home a Best Actress Oscar in 2006 for her role as June Carter in Walk the Line, and has since produced award-winning TV shows like Big Little Lies. Ryan has become somewhat of an action star and a funnyman, as he can currently be seen in Will Forte’s MacGruber.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WUSA

Tour Kandi Burruss' OLG Restaurant and Meet the Cast of 'Kandi & the Gang' (Exclusive)

ET's got best seat in the house at Kandi Burruss' Old Lady Gang eatery!. Only ET's Nischelle Turner got an exclusive tour of the space from Kandi and her gang -- husband/business partner Todd Tucker, "Mama" Joyce Jones and her sisters, "Aunt" Bertha Jones and "Aunt" Nora Wilcox, plus staffers DonJuan Clark, Phillip Frempong, Shawndreca Robinson, Dom'Unique Variety and Brian Redmond -- all in celebration of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's new series, aptly named Kandi & the Gang.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reportedly Buying $50M Bel-Air Estate: Can Blend Families

Moving in together! Ben Affleck and J.Lo are reportedly in escrow for a stunning Bel-Air estate that’s over 20,000 sq. feet with a pool, theatre, gym and more. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, have reportedly purchased a home. The Bronx native and Oscar winner are in escrow for a massive $50 million estate in Bel-Air, California, TMZ reported on Saturday, March 19. The 20,000 sq. foot house has all the amenities the A-Listers could desire, including a gorgeous view, swimming pool, home theatre (perfect for screening their own flicks), home gym, wine cellar and four kitchens per images published on Variety‘s real-estate outlet Dirt. If the features of the home aren’t up to snuff, the members-only Bel Air Country Club is also adjacent to the property.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tarek El Moussa’s Kids: Facts About His 2 Children & Plans For Baby With Heather Rae Young

The HGTV star shares two children with his ex-wife Christina Haack. Find out more about his son and daughter as well as his future plans with his wife. Tarek El Moussa, 40, has been a mainstay of HGTV for almost a decade. After the real estate investor and his then-wife Christina Haack, 38, debuted their show Flip or Flop in 2013, the real estate investors rose to fame for their popular home renovation show. While the couple have continued host the show together for four more years, Christina and Tarek split up in 2018, but they also still share a son and daughter from their marriage. Tarek has since re-married yet another real estate superstar Heather Rae Young, 34, and while it’s not clear if they have plans for kids of their own, it’s clear that Tarek is a family man, and his wife has become a great step-mom to his kids. Find out more about Tarek’s son and daughter here!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Mary J. Blige, 51, Reveals The Very Honest Reason Why She Doesn’t Want Kids

The Grammy winner, who was previously a stepmom to her ex-husband’s three children, gets candid about not starting a family of her own. With her recent performances for the Super Bowl Halftime Show and Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest, Mary J. Blige has very little free time on her hands. The Grammy winner recently revealed her hectic schedule and lack of free time is one of the reasons she isn’t looking to start a family anytime soon. “I like my freedom to go and move and do what I want to do,” the 51-year-old singer told E! Daily Pop. “I don’t want to have to tend to someone all the time.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Escape Kanye Drama With A Stop At In-N-Out — Photos

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson find comfort in junk food like the rest of us. The two were spotting packing on the PDA as they waited for their In-N-Out order. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson found a little peace and quiet at the local fast food joint amid their never-ending feud with Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West. They were spotted at the In-N-Out drive-thru as their food was brought out to their car by an eager employee who clearly recognized the A-list couple. Take a look at pics of their fast food date here.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Luann De Lesseps Apologizes For Drunken Behavior That Got Her Kicked Out Of Bar

The ‘RHONY’ star, who has been open about her struggles with alcohol, said she’s ‘taking steps to ensure that doesn’t happen again.’. Luann de Lesseps is making amends for a “regrettable incident” that occurred on Wednesday night (March 16) at The Townhouse in the Big Apple. The Real Housewives of New York star, 56, took to her Instagram the following Saturday to apologize for her drunken behavior at the piano bar that reportedly got her kicked out. “This week, after a regrettable incident I was faced with the truth,” Luann began. “I want to apologize to the staff at Townhouse and anyone else I may have offended by my behavior.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
159K+
Followers
15K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy