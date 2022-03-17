First Baptist Church at the Fields donating beds to those in needs

CARROLLTON (KDAF) — First Baptist Church at the Field will be delivering bed frames and mattresses to those in need on March 26.

Join church officials from 8 a.m. to noon in the church’s West parking lot and you will have the chance to deliver and assemble bed frames and pray for those in need.

“Come make a difference in a child’s life by donating your resources or volunteering to build or install a bed. Without proper bedding, children lack the ability to get the rest they need to function appropriately. No construction experience is required. This will be a great day for you and your family to serve together to make a difference,” church officials said on the church’s website.

If you cannot participate but would still like to help, the church is taking donations. A $100 donation will fund a bed and a $200 will fund a bed and mattress. To donated or register, click here.

