ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

First Baptist Church at the Fields donating beds to those in needs

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zdup5_0eiGFKpM00

CARROLLTON (KDAF) — First Baptist Church at the Field will be delivering bed frames and mattresses to those in need on March 26.

Join church officials from 8 a.m. to noon in the church’s West parking lot and you will have the chance to deliver and assemble bed frames and pray for those in need.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

“Come make a difference in a child’s life by donating your resources or volunteering to build or install a bed. Without proper bedding, children lack the ability to get the rest they need to function appropriately. No construction experience is required. This will be a great day for you and your family to serve together to make a difference,” church officials said on the church’s website.

If you cannot participate but would still like to help, the church is taking donations. A $100 donation will fund a bed and a $200 will fund a bed and mattress. To donated or register, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CW33

Fort Worth Zoo hosting 23rd annual Zoo Run 5K, 1K fun run

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — We are moving into Spring and what better way to celebrate the weather than with a fun, family-friendly run. The Fort Worth Zoo is hosting its 23 annual Zoo Run on April 2. Join the zoo for some family-friendly competition, where you can participate in a 5K or a 1K.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Carrollton, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist#Bedding#Charity#First Baptist Church#Cw33 Com#Nexstar Media Inc#Cw33 Dallas Ft
CW33

St. Patrick’s Day specials in DFW

DALLAS (KDAF) — Saint Patrick’s Day is here in North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is getting into the holiday spirit. Here is a list of food and drink specials going on in the area!. Andy’s Frozen Custard – this establishment has two holiday specials The Mint...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
KDAF

KDAF

1K+
Followers
602
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy