ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LIVESTOCK-CME hogs, feeder cattle slide on technical trading, higher grains

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, March 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hogs and feeder cattle futures fell on Thursday on a flurry of technical trading, as feed prices rebounded and investors scrambled to find stable footing amid continued volatility in the commodity markets. Live cattle inched up, while cash cattle saw...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle bounces from multi-month lows; hogs extend declines

CHICAGO, March 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures rebounded from multi-month lows on Monday, while hog futures eased on follow-through selling after notching a limit-down decline on Friday. Live cattle futures snapped an eight-session losing streak that saw the April contract shed 7% of its value and drove...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle firms, hog futures rebound from lowest since Feb. 4

CHICAGO, March 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose on a round of technical buying on Tuesday after snapping an eight-session losing streak on Monday, traders said. Hog futures rallied on a bargain-buying bounce after sinking to their lowest in more than a month and feeder cattle...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle gains amid weak broader markets

CHICAGO, March 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures climbed on Tuesday as investors looked for safety amid weaker broader markets. "With oil prices giving up gains the last couple days, the reverse happened in cattle," said Altin Kalo, Economist at Steiner Consulting Group. CME's most-active June live cattle...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures slide on U.S., global economic fears

CHICAGO, March 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and lean hog futures fell sharply on Wednesday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to fuel worries about the health of global and domestic economies, traders said. The livestock market also followed a slump in grain and oilseed futures, which...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms on Russian export curbs, U.S. drought

CHICAGO, March 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures gained on Tuesday, supported as export curbs by Russia fuelled concerns about global supply, while traders see the recent decline as an opportunity for bargain buying. Soybeans fell in reaction to investor worries that renewed coronavirus outbreaks in China...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat recoups from early weakness, corn gains on export demand

CHICAGO, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, with benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat shaking off early weakness, as traders continue to wrestle with supply disruptions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Markets are closely watching the talks to end the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeder Cattle#Cme#Livestock#Reuters#Stonex#Omicron
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hesitant after slide as Ukraine developments weighed

(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Rajendra Jadhav PARIS/MUMBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were mixed on Thursday after sliding the previous day as the market monitored talks between Kyiv and Moscow while continuing to wrestle with supply disruptions from Russia's invasion of another grain exporter Ukraine. Corn and soybeans rose, supported by a rally in crude oil fuelled by concerns about the impact of the war on Russian oil exports. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.9% at $10.59-3/4 a bushel by 1238 GMT, after falling by its daily limit of 85 cents on Wednesday. Deferred CBOT wheat positions traded slightly higher. Wheat prices have been extremely volatile during the three weeks since the Feb. 24 invasion, as the market is heavily reliant on exports from Russia and Ukraine through the Black Sea. "The ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia give hope ... even if nothing really seems to be improving on the ground," crop consultancy Agritel said. Wheat futures joined a broad pullback in commodities on Wednesday on reports of progress in the negotiations, before renewed concern about the impact of the conflict on Thursday pushed oil prices higher and led equities to turn lower. Strategie Grains analysts on Thursday said the war could remove from the world market in 2021/22 about 11 million tonnes of Black Sea wheat exports and some 12 million tonnes of corn exports from the region. Oil prices rallied after the International Energy Agency said markets could lose three million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude and refined products from April. That lent support to crops like corn and soybean oil that are used in biofuel. CBOT corn was up 1.2% at $7.39 a bushel, while soybeans advanced 0.6% to $16.58-3/4 a bushel. The soybean market also drew support from uncertainty over exports from Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy products. The country is considering raising taxes on soybean oil and meal exports as part of a plan to curb high inflation, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday. Prices at 1238 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1059.75 -9.50 -0.89 770.75 37.50 CBOT corn 739.00 9.00 1.23 593.25 24.57 CBOT soy 1658.75 9.50 0.58 1339.25 23.86 Paris wheat 365.75 2.25 0.62 276.75 32.16 Paris maize 337.00 1.75 0.52 226.00 49.12 Paris rape 903.75 4.25 0.47 754.00 19.86 WTI crude oil 100.38 5.34 5.62 75.21 33.47 Euro/dlr 1.10 0.00 0.11 1.1368 -2.85 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu and Tomasz Janowski)
AGRICULTURE
Miami Herald

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was up 11.20 cents at $11.1550 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 19.50 cents at $7.4450 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 4.25 cents at $6.56 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 14 cents at $17.05 a bushel.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy futures fall as traders monitor Ukraine crisis

CHICAGO, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures eased on Friday as traders monitored diplomatic efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine and gauged continuing disruptions to Black Sea crop exports. More than three weeks after launching its invasion, in what Moscow calls a "special military operation," the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat rises as Russia restricts exports; corn, soybeans drop

MUMBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Tuesday, supported by concerns over U.S. crop due to drought in the growing region and top exporter Russia temporarily banning grain exports to ex-Soviet countries. Corn and soybeans fell on drop in crude oil prices. The most-active wheat contract on...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Agriculture Online

U.S. 2022 corn acreage seen at 92.4 mln, soy at 89.3 mln -survey

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are expected to plant 92.421 million acres of corn in 2022 and 89.281 million acres of soybeans, according to an annual survey conducted by commodity brokerage and analytical firm Allendale Inc and released on Wednesday. * Projected corn plantings would be above the U.S....
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-China's grain, pork and sugar imports in Jan-Feb 2022

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows imports of China's major agriculture products in January and February, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Friday. The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports was released earlier this month. Commodity Jan Feb % change YTD % change 2022(tonn 2022(tonn y/y (For (tonnes) y/y es) es) Feb data) Corn 2.75mln 1.93mln 8.4% 4.68mln -2.3% Wheat 1.51mln 680,000 -30.4% 2.19mln -11.6% Barley 690,000 480,000 -18.6% 1.18mln -11.1% Sorghum 1.13mln 460,000 -35.4% 1.59mln 13% Pork 150,000 130,000 -60.4% 280,000 -60.4% Sugar 410,000 410,000 -5.3% 820,000 -22% (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 25-30 cents, soy up 12-15 cents, corn down 4-8 cents

CHICAGO, March 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 25 to 30 cents per bushel * Wheat easing on hopes of a resumption of exports from the Black Sea region after Ukrainian officials gave upbeat assessments of their peace talks with Russia. * Some much-needed rains in the U.S. Plains adding pressure to the wheat market. * Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session last down 29 cents at $11.25-1/4 a bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last 23 cents lower at $11.34-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat last traded down 16-1/2 cents at $10.93-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 4 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn following wheat lower with Ukraine-Russia peace talks in focus. * CBOT May corn futures last traded down 7-1/4 cents at $7.50-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 12 to 15 cents per bushel * Gains in crude oil supportive to soybean futures. * Soymeal futures threatening the nearly eight-year high hit on Monday, with strong export demand underpinning prices. * The benchmark CBOT May soybean futures contract rose above its 10-day moving average overnight. * CBOT May soybeans were last up 14 cents at $16.72-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, corn ease on Ukraine ceasefire talks; soybeans climb

MUMBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures eased on Wednesday, as Ukrainian officials gave upbeat assessments of their peace talks with Russia, lifting the likelihood of the Black Sea region opening up soon for grain exports. * Soybeans rose as the market closely monitored drought conditions in...
AGRICULTURE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Margins strong for cattle feeders in February

Margins remained strong for cattle feeders in February. Those margins came in at just under $100 per steer, according to an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center. “Cattle feeders have seen positive returns for the better part of the last 12 months with gains surging to $200 per head...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China urges timely spring planting to minimise COVID-19 impact

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry on Friday urged local authorities to minimise the impact of COVID-19 disease control measures on spring grains planting and production. The ministry said local farm bureaus must ensure the timeliness and acreage of spring grains planting to lay a firm foundation for...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy