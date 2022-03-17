General David Petraeus (Ret) How The World Is Watching Russia Committing Civilian Atrocities Today Unlike In The Past
General David Petraeus (Ret) tells Brian Kilmeade Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been exceedingly effective in rallying the world and we saw that again yesterday in his speech to Congress. Petraeus said the Biden Administration already planned to provide a lot of additional military support and security and humanitarian assistance. Petraeus...radio.foxnews.com
