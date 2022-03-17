ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

General David Petraeus (Ret) How The World Is Watching Russia Committing Civilian Atrocities Today Unlike In The Past

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral David Petraeus (Ret) tells Brian Kilmeade Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been exceedingly effective in rallying the world and we saw that again yesterday in his speech to Congress. Petraeus said the Biden Administration already planned to provide a lot of additional military support and security and humanitarian assistance. Petraeus...

