Aaron Rodgers is back in Green Bay and his decision pleases Brett Favre, who knows a thing or two about mulling his future with the Packers. “I assume that Aaron’s objective is to get to the Super Bowl. I think most people would assume that as well,” Favre said. “That being said, his best chance to get to the Super Bowl has been in Green Bay the last two years. They’ve written the script the way they’ve wanted it to look and they didn’t finish it. Home-field advantage, a bye, a prolific offense, their defense was playing well. Why deviate from that?”

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO