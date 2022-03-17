Sears to Close Royersford Distribution Center, Layoffs Pending

Image via Pexels.

One month after Sears closed its last store in Pennsylvania in Willow Grove Park Mall, the retailer is laying off people at its Royersford distribution site, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Willow Grove Park Mall full-line store closed , the last in PA, on March 6.

A Worker Adjustment, Retraining and Notification (WARN) Act filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry says that the center is closing “due to a change in business circumstances.”

The notice was filed by the parent company Transformco (which owns Sears Holdings and Kmart) and was created in 2019 by CEO Eddie Lambert “to avoid liquidation.” Lambert is the former CEO and chairman of Sears Holdings.

The Montgomery County site, located at 477 N. Lewis Road, will halt operations around April 30, (and online says it is already permanently closed ) and joins a long line of other closed stores and Sears distribution centers. It is estimated the are only approximately 20 open Sears stores left in the United States. The Transformco corporation also owns Kmart, with the last two in Pennsylvania closing last year.

Approximately 79 layoffs are pending.