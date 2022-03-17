ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen Curry’s Brutal Injury Nearly Made the Warriors’ Worst Nightmare Come True

By Bob Garcia IV
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's how star point guard Stephen Curry's foot injury almost led to a disastrous fate for the Golden State...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Ramona Shelburne
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Marcus Smart
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

182K+
Followers
28K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy