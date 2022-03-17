ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Lottery ticket worth $50K sold at local store

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lFwr_0eiGDOHq00

Someone in Southern Arizona may have a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

The winning ticket was sold at the Albertsons at 7300 N. La Cholla Blvd.

The ticket came up a winner in Wednesday's drawing. The winning numbers were 3, 28, 34, 35, 58 with Powerball 17.

The winning ticket matched four of the five numbers, plus the Powerball.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

Related
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy