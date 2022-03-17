Lottery ticket worth $50K sold at local store

Someone in Southern Arizona may have a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

The winning ticket was sold at the Albertsons at 7300 N. La Cholla Blvd.

The ticket came up a winner in Wednesday's drawing. The winning numbers were 3, 28, 34, 35, 58 with Powerball 17.

The winning ticket matched four of the five numbers, plus the Powerball.

