Erie, PA

St. Pat's parade set (again) for March 19

By Corey Morris
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — After a last-minute postponement leading into this past weekend, the Erie St. Patrick’s Day Parade again is go for launch.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, with a route on State Street that starts between 10th and 11th streets. The stage will be at Perry Square.

The weekend prior, the parade was postponed due to winter weather.

“The call was made by (Erie Police Chief Daniel Spizarny) at the last minute. We had reached out to the city asking him what he thinks about the snow. Turns out it wasn’t the snow that was the issue, it was the wind chill factor,” said Dave Tamulonis of Erie Downtown Partnership. “Once we saw the severe wind chills — we have kids doing dance drills during the parade. And the reason we have it the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day is in case we have to postpone it, then we can still do it the weekend after.”

The Erie Downtown Partnership is co-organizer of the parade with the Knights and Ladies of St. Patrick as the longtime main organizer.

Despite the delayed parade, many downtown businesses continued with their March 12 parade-day plans. And the crowds still turned out for the local businesses.

Tamulonis said it’s a sign that people are excited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day again.

“It was like the first holiday that was canceled two years ago, so I think it means that much more that we’re able to celebrate going into this spring, and people are even more optimistic than last year,” Tamulonis said.

The St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled the past two years, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In general, Tamulonis said postponing the event to the following weekend wasn’t altogether difficult.

“It was a pretty simple process, especially with the city being so heavily involved,” he said. “They were able to make it pretty easy for us.”

In the end, parade participants and spectators can expect better weather on March 19 compared to what would have been.

“We’ll definitely have better weather, and we’re making a bigger deal out of St. Patrick’s Day by spreading it out over two weekends and giving people a chance to come out and celebrate together again after two years,” Tamulonis said.

Tamulonis also noted that three more participating groups were able to sign onto the parade because of the delay.

“We’d like to thank the Erie community, the city, and the Knights and Ladies of St. Patrick for working with us to make this event as great as possible for the Erie community,” Tamulonis said. “This is our first year stepping up as an organizer and we want to do it well.

“Thanks to the people of Erie for coming out and supporting the downtown businesses last weekend, today, and on Saturday.”

