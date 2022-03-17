Erica Sutherlin

March 15, 2022 - As part of its upcoming Regional Resiliency Leadership Summit, the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council (TBRPC) is asking area residents to share their thoughts on what they believe are the most serious risks associated with extreme heat, increased storms and flooding. Survey participants can rank the issues by importance and rate potential solutions. The TBRPC will release a new report, “Making the Economic Case for Resilience,” on April 5 - the first day of the two-day Resiliency Leadership Summit. Regional Resiliency Task Force Chair Brian Auld, president of the Tampa Bay Rays, will discuss the report with other project leaders at the summit. To take the survey, visit the website here. For more information on the summit, visit that website here.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO