Sheriff: New York woman vomits drugs, swallows them again after arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says a woman swallowed a series of inedible items before getting arrested and taken to the County Holding Center.

Ruby Gerland was arrested on March 8. At some point before then, deputies say she swallowed ten baggies of heroin, an “8 ball” of cocaine, a lighter and a glass pipe.

She proceeded to vomit up all but the lighter on March 10 before reingesting the items days later, authorities say. The lighter was allegedly discovered through a bowel movement.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the day after she swallowed them again, she admitted to a deputy that she had ingested the items before her arrest.

Gerland was taken to ECMC for a medical procedure. She’s remanded to the Holding Center on $25,000 bail for petit larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

More criminal, as well as administrative charges, are pending.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.