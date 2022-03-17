A lead sarcophagus is found during fire restoration Notre Dame Cathedral

Brittany Cronin covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business desk. She got her start at NPR as an intern and then assistant producer at The Indicator from Planet Money, NPR's daily economics podcast. At The Indicator, she reported on why McFlurry machines are always broken and the rise in entrepreneurship during the pandemic. She also spoke with lots of small business owners and workers early in the pandemic, documenting their struggles to get a PPP loan, to keep their families safe from Covid and to reopen their businesses.
