ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

A lead sarcophagus is found during fire restoration Notre Dame Cathedral

By Public Editor
NPR
 2 days ago

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is still being reconstructed after a devastating fire in 2019. In the process, archaeologists have made a fascinating find - a...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered

In September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten” or “the rise of […]
SCIENCE
Anita Durairaj

The Philistines mentioned in the Bible were of European origin

Samson bound by the PhilistinesPicture by unknown author; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the United States. In the Bible, the Philistines were known for being in conflict with the Israelites. They were often not described positively and even today, the word "philistine" has a negative connotation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Cathedral#Sarcophagus#Paris#Npr
natureworldnews.com

Human-Shaped Sarcophagus in Ancient Tombs Uncovered in Notre-Dame

After the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris burned in 2019, archaeologists have uncovered several tombs from the 14th century in the now "burial site" of "remarkable scientific quality". Along with the tombs unearthed was a human-shaped sarcophagus made of lead, ScienceAlert reported. According to the culture ministry, the newly revealed...
RELIGION
NPR

It's World Sleep Day — a celebration of an activity we don't do enough

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You hear this program thanks to our technical director, Patrick Boyd, who woke at 2:20 this morning and said hello to his dog, which is normal for your MORNING EDITION staff even on this special day, World Sleep Day. In celebration of the activity we do not do enough, here's a famous saying. Ben Franklin said, early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise. So when does that start working?
STEVE INSKEEP
NPR

Refugees from other wars see themselves in fleeing Ukrainians

Nida al-Jabourin (ph) has been watching the news out of Ukraine, the scenes of families pouring over the border - more than 3 million since the Russian invasion began three weeks and one day ago. NIDA AL-JABOURIN: I see myself in these kids. I went through this exact fear and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
NPR

Russian missiles launched from the Black Sea strike within Lviv city limits

The western Ukrainian city of Lviv has been a relatively safe haven for many fleeing the relentless Russian bombardment in other parts of the country. But today, Lviv became a target, as well, struck by missiles Ukrainian officials say were launched from the Black Sea. It's also a place where international aid and weapons have been flowing in from the U.S. and other Western allies roughly 50 miles from the border with Poland. NPR's Eric Westervelt has been out talking to people near the site of the strike. He joins us now. Eric, what was the target?
MILITARY
NPR

Ukrainians doctors don't interrupt surgery when they hear air raid sirens

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). FADEL: Clinical oncologist Anna Honcharova tells us the people she's treating for cancer are dealing with a double trauma. ANNA HONCHAROVA: It is hard because patients are from the east or from Kyiv region. And they are exhausted emotionally and from disease, and it is harder. And during COVID period, it's much harder. And patients also tell us stories about bombings, about - and how they were in shelters, how they lost their homes, their families. It's horrible.
WORLD
NPR

This Lebanese university gives senior citizens a chance to go back to school

The University for Seniors in Beirut, Lebanon, gives older students the chance to remain active and engaged as they age. The program's director says the vision is to portray a positive image of aging. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. In the Arab world, Lebanon has the fastest-growing proportion of senior citizens...
EDUCATION
NPR

Brittany Cronin

Brittany Cronin covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business desk. She got her start at NPR as an intern and then assistant producer at The Indicator from Planet Money, NPR's daily economics podcast. At The Indicator, she reported on why McFlurry machines are always broken and the rise in entrepreneurship during the pandemic. She also spoke with lots of small business owners and workers early in the pandemic, documenting their struggles to get a PPP loan, to keep their families safe from Covid and to reopen their businesses.
ECONOMY
Smithonian

Unexploded Civil War Shell Unearthed in Georgia

Archaeologists discovered an unexploded Civil War artillery shell buried underground at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park (KEMO) in Georgia last month. Per a Facebook post from the National Park Service’s (NPS) Southeast Archeological Center (SEAC), archaeologists and four local volunteers discovered the 157-year-old, ten-pound Parrott shell while using a metal detector to survey the park on February 28.
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

A Third Pandemic Spring: How This One Will Be Different

In the U.S., with key COVID metrics trending rapidly downward, the pandemic's third spring is already looking very different. But concerns remain about future variants as China and Hong Kong battle new outbreaks. NPR's Tovia Smith reports on workers heading back to the office — where employers are figuring out...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Be careful what you believe about the foreigners fighting in Ukraine

When an aging Abe Osheroff recalled why, as a 21-year-old kid from Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, he had volunteered to join the International Brigades in the Spanish Civil War in 1936, he framed it as a personal, ethical decision. “Some of my friends were already going over. Some of them had been killed and wounded. … Then I began to see pictures of what was going on. … Bombardments, civilians getting plastered all over the place. … I knew that if I didn’t go, I’d be ashamed all my life.”Today, his words seem to echo those of individuals from around the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy