Jones County, MS

Woman, child injured in ATV vs. SUV crash

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Jones County deputies said a woman and a three-year-old child were injured in a crash on Wednesday, March 16.

Investigators said the crash involved an ATV and an SUV on Feed Mill Road near Soso. The crash happened after 9:00 p.m.

Police said the woman was on an ATV with her three-year-old girl. They had serious to critical injuries.

Both victims were taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. The child was later airlifted by helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. The adult male driver of the SUV declined medical transport.

The crash is under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

