Kansas farmer’s offer advice to protect your birds

By Matthew Johnstone
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is asking hunters to take additional action when handling wild birds due to the influenza around the state.

KSNT met with a local farmer, to find out what steps those with birds can take. Keeping a watchful eye over flu-like symptoms in your bird, including running mucus, lethargy, and coughing, can help determine if your animals need to be isolated.

Allowing your chickens more space to spread out and keeping them away from pastures with trees can also help keep exposure to wild birds at a minimum. However, even after taking safety precautions, your birds could still catch the disease.

Virus that caused ‘catastrophic loss’ of Kansas fish species spreading to other lakes

“There’s no guarantees, you can take all the precautions that you want to and still have a backyard flock that could still catch this virus,” Owner of Hidden Hill Farms Angela Dake said. “For the most part, that’s a part of what farming and having livestock is about. There are no guarantees, we all do the best that we can.”

The virus is carried by ducks, shorebirds and geese according to Wildlife and Parks. The department notes there is a chance the virus is adapting and even becoming more harmful.

KSNT News

Watch two new counties for Bird Flu, Kansas officials say

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Agriculture has confirmed two new counties have cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. Cases of HPAI have been confirmed in Dickinson and Sedgewick counties after samples were taken from birds showing signs of infection in a backyard with flocks of multiple species. The samples were sent to the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Bald eagle rescued by Emporia good Samaritans

EMPORIA (KSNT) – After a bald eagle landed Thursday on a neighbor’s roof, an Emporia woman took action when she noticed it appeared hurt. “It was definitely the social media news of Emporia last night,” Lisa Keith said, director at the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia. Amy Atkisson-Coffelt took to Facebook to ask for help […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka restaurant highlights cost of rising beef prices

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local bar and grill is giving people an insight into the reality that is rising beef prices. Ryan Jennings, owner of Weller’s Grill and Bar, has been in the business for almost 20 years and says that everyone has been facing challenges during the pandemic. He believes the biggest challenge has […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Why are dead fish washing ashore at Lake Shawnee?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dead trout have been appearing on the shoreline of Lake Shawnee recently, but why are so many of these fish, which were recently stocked in the lake, dying? According to Mike McLaughlin, Communications and Public Information Supervisor with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, the weather is largely to blame. Freezing temperatures from […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Here’s Kansas’ new way for small businesses to get health insurance

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas small businesses can now group together to get healthcare, a measure the Greater Topeka Partnership said it pushed for. The GTP announced a new program called Chamber Blue with Blue Cross Blue Shield. This statewide program now allows small businesses to collectively purchase health care and get lower rates. Curtis Sneden, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Create a fossil dig site, spring break fun at home with “oobleck”

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Creating a fossil dig site is only a cup of coffee away, that is, according to Laura Burton, Director of Marketing and Development at The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. With the need for spring break at-home activities, Burton showed KSNT viewers how to create a chance to explore with “science play”. By […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Medical marijuana push kicks off in Kansas senate

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Senators in the Kansas legislature are taking up a medical marijuana bill, kicking off their effort to pass a bipartisan proposal this session. People from across the state packed the room, sharing their support in the first day of hearings in the senate’s Federal and State Affairs Committee. “Let’s not let perfection be […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Brief respite from COVID, cases increasing again

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a brief one-day respite from no new coronavirus cases in Shawnee County on March 13, cases appear to be on the rise again. On Thursday, March 17, the Shawnee County Health Department reported six new cases on March 14, and six new cases on March 15. On March 13, the Covid-19 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

NRA-backed bill moves forward two weeks after Olathe East shooting

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Just two weeks after a school shooting in Olathe, Kansas lawmakers are advancing a bill that would establish an NRA gun safety training program in schools. Lawmakers in the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee approved the bill on Friday, with Republicans voting in favor of the plan. Sen. Rob Olson, a Republican […]
OLATHE, KS
KSNT News

Olathe East shooting victim hired by Wichita schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who recently accepted a job as the new Wichita Public Schools (WPS) athletic director is one of the victims of a shooting at Olathe East High School. Dr. Kaleb Stoppel is currently an assistant principal and athletic director at Olathe East. He was the administrator who was shot at […]
OLATHE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Tropics hold first home game in Landon Arena

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s newest professional sports team, The Topeka Tropics debuted their first home game Saturday night against the Salina Liberty in Landon Arena. In October, the Tropics named Tyus Jackson their head coach and in January held team tryouts in Landon Arena. The Topeka Tropics are part of the Champions Indoor Football league […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Going into White Lakes Mall could land you these charges, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People sneaking into the White Lakes Mall demolition zone are slowing down the removal of the building, and could earn themselves a misdemeanor, according to the Topeka Police Department. Since crews began tearing down the White Lakes property, the City of Topeka said trespassers have been entering the building, impeding demolition efforts […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Raid in central Kansas nets guns, explosives, drugs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A two-month narcotics investigation in central Kansas has led law enforcement officers to seize guns and explosives. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of all the items seized on its Facebook page. The sheriff’s office said the narcotics investigation led to a search warrant in Larned. Pawnee County deputies […]
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Senate remap splits several voting areas in Kansas, moves forward

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— The redistricting battle in Kansas continues, as the state takes up Senate and House redistricting maps. A new voting map, called “Liberty” is making waves, splitting up several highly populated areas across Kansas. The state senate recommended the bill be passed on Wednesday, after a lengthy debate. Senator Richard Hilderbrand, the Republican Senate […]
KANSAS STATE
