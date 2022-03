It is a testament to the power of Ishirō Honda’s 1954 masterpiece Godzilla that the past decade has seen the release of seven new films starring the iconic monster, both in Japan and the United States. Even after decades of MCU-style crossover with various other kaiju (Japanese for “strange beast”) like Mothra and Mechagodzilla as well as movie monsters like King Kong, the original film’s fusion of emotional human storytelling and the metaphorical power of the titular monster establish Godzilla as the greatest monster film of all time nearly 70 years later. Anchoring the narrative of Godzilla’s fantastical rampage over Tokyo within a critique of postwar critique of nuclear testing, Honda and his co-writer Takeo Murata imbue the titular creature with an affective weight, exposing the horrors of humankind’s destruction of nature through acts of war and technological innovation.

