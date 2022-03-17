ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaked! Ford F-150 Lightning's "Shocking" EPA Figures

By Chase Bierenkoven
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ford F-150 Lightning is shaping up to be quite the deal. Well, as long as you can get one at MSRP. If you can, it's cheaper to run than a regular F-150, and now that we've got the EPA ratings, its an even more enticing truck. The F-150 Gen 14...

AtHomeInTheSouth
2d ago

Why don't they discuss range per charge with various loads or for towing? It is a TRUCK after all. Let's talk about a family of three weighing 400lb leaving for a 3 day camping/boating trip 100 miles away. We're pulling a boat and trailer weighing 3000lb and the truck bed has 400lb. We're fully charged and there's 3 fast charge terminals on the route, one 2 miles from home, one at 25 miles, and one at 70 miles. The campground has normal 110v/20amp and 220v/40amp power. Where are we? Anyone with Ford want to opine on this?

Roger Over
2d ago

No one needs a truck to get groceries. I want to know what range this gets with a #6500 travel trailer. How many days to cross the country. Where are the YouTubers that will take a gas 150 and an electric 150 and do a 2,800 mile towing comparison towing a standard 25' trailer that uses vehicle voltage in tow? Let's see the comparison on a NYC to LA trip.

President TaliBiden
3d ago

Hook a camper or boat to it. It's down to 100 miles per charge. Just like Rivian towing about 4,000lbs.

