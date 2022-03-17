ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Vehicle Split in Half During Deadly South Jersey Crash

By Eddie Davis
 3 days ago
At least one person is dead following a terrible car crash Wednesday night in rural South Jersey. 6ABC is reporting that the crash happened at about...

Two Days in Atlantic City, NJ: Three Arrested, Two Guns Recovered

Cops in Atlantic City say they arrested three people and recovered two guns with hollow-point bullets in separate incidents over two days recently. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, the first incident happened on Friday, March 11th. That's when a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of North South Carolina Avenue. 40-year-old Miguel Rivera, the target of the investigation, was arrested along with 58-year-old Kishawn Roberts.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Have You Seen Missing Vineland Woman?

Police are asking for your help trying to find a Vineland woman who has been missing since Wednesday, March 16. According to a Facebook post by Vineland Police, Tarsha Carradero was reported missing on Wednesday and police are encouraging anyone with any information about her to come forward. If you...
VINELAND, NJ
2022 List of the Most Stolen Vehicles in New Jersey

The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General has released a list of the most stolen vehicles in the state so far in 2022. Recently speaking to NJ.com, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin said car thefts are, "not an urban problem or a suburban problem. It’s a statewide problem, and it’s driving violent crime."
Marlton Menthol Man Busted for Stealing Brigantine Cigs

The Brigantine Wawa cigarette thief is off the streets thanks to identification help from concerned non-smoking citizens. Brigantine Police posted on Facebook Wednesday to say that Lawrence D. Dunn II of Marlton was charged with 3rd-degree shoplifting after an investigation aided by Brigantine locals who recognized the man. Police say...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Careful When Putting Pets Out, More Rabies Cases Reported in EHT

South Jersey pet owners should remain vigilant when putting their pets in the backyard. It's been reported that another skunk has tested positive for rabies in Egg Harbor Township. Apparently, this skunk had a run-in with a few dogs and was tested at the beginning of the month. According to ShoreLocalNews.com, the sample provided a positive result a few days ago on March 9th.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

