Sarah Ferguson has endured a heartbreaking few days as she journeyed to Ukraine and Poland to see first-hand the effect of Russia's invasion. The Duchess of York has been in Ukraine and Poland and on Friday met with refugees who had fled to towns in Poland like Rudy and Kuznia Raciborska, areas that she admitted she'd "known and loved" since the founding of her charity, Sarah's Trust. Sarah shared several photos of her meeting women and children who fled the country, and she sweetly embraced some of the children in the snaps.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO