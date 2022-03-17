ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Parma church continues to collect humanitarian aid for Ukraine

By Ian Cross
 3 days ago
As part of our special coverage on the ongoing situation in Ukraine and the impact here in Northeast Ohio, News 5 anchor Courtney Gousman will be broadcasting live from Pokrova Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church at 5 p.m. Thursday, where humanitarian items are still being accepted and volunteers are still needed to pack boxes to send to Ukraine.

The church began collecting items for the Ukrainian community last month, and they are now seeking volunteers to help pack boxes to be shipped to the besieged European country.

RELATED: Parma residents fill tractor-trailer with items to help Ukrainian community

The church also released an updated list of the supplies most needed to support Ukrainians. View the complete list at the end of this story.

Tune in to News 5 at 5 p.m. for special coverage on how the ongoing war with Russia is affecting Ukrainian-Americans here in Northeast Ohio, and how our state is preparing for the possibility of Ukrainian refugees resettling here.

Pokrova Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church is located at 6812 Broadview Rd. in Parma. For more information, visit them on Facebook or email pokrovaparish@gmail.com

Here is the complete list of aid items being collected by the church:

MEDICAL:

1. Children's ibuprofen (high need)
2. Children's Tylenol (high need)
3. Children's vitamins (high need)
4. Tactile tourniquet (high need)
5.bleed stop celox guaze (not powder / or spray)
6. Guaze/ cotton balls

*** items above are needed most, but all medical supplies are needed and being collected. ***
****please NO hydrogen peroxide and rubbing alcohol***
***No aerosals****

TACTICAL/MEDICAL SUPPLIES

• Backpacks 10 x 19 x 14 (approximately size)
• Bandage Strips, 1"x3"
• Big Cinch Abdominal Bandage
• Burn Aid - water gel burn dressing 4x16
• Burn Aid - water gel burn dressing 4x4
• Butterfly Strips
• Cervical Collar
• CPR Mask
• Cravat Bandage (CamoVat)
• Dynarex Medicut Sterile Disposable Scalpels #10
• EMT Shears
• Eye Wash, 4oz.
• IV Catheter 18 G
• IV Catheter 20 G
• IV Catheter 22 G
• IV Starter Kits
• Medical Adhesive tape rolls (2 - 3" inches)
• Multi Trauma Dressings, 12"x30"
• Pain Relievers - Ibuprofen or Acetaminophen, or both
• Pair of Tweezers
• Safety Pins • Stainless Steel Hemostats
• Sutures needle size 6
• The emergency (Israeli Battle Dressing) Compression Bandages
• Tongue Depressors
• Triple Antibiotic Ointment (full size) HOSPITAL NEEDS
• Abdominal pad (sometimes "ab pad"),5" x 9" (2x)
• Acetaminophen / Tylenol
• Adhesive bandages (Band-Aids) in several sizes
• Adhesive tape
• Aluminum splint, 36"
• Ambu bags
• Antibacterial ointment
• Antibiotics: Zosyn and Unasyn iv, vancomycin iv,
• Antiseptic wipes
• Aspirin / Bayer
• Butterfly bandages, 0.5" x 2.75" (16x) Caffeine pills
• Central venous catheter kit
• Chest seals (1 pair)
• Coban roll, standard 2" x 5 yards
• Cravat / triangular bandage, 45" x 45" x 63"
• Diphenhydramine / Benadryl
• Doxycycline and/or Bactrim antibiotics • Dressing materials,
include dry or impregnated gauze,
• Elastic bandage
• Elastic wrap / ACE bandage, standard 4" x 5 yards
• Emergency blanket (2x)
• Fluids: IVF (nss 09%, LR, d5nss)
• Gauze pads, 4" x 4" (6x)
• Gel, foams, hydrocolloids, alginates, hydrogels, and polysacharide
pastes, sutures

FOOD:

1. Baby formula/cereal/ purees ( high need)
2. Quick Oats
3. Ramen
4. Pasta/ Rice
5. Dried soups
6. Protein/ granola bars
7. Dried Legumes
8. Coffee/tea (not in glass)

**** please DO NOT BRING GLASS****
** Plastic/cardboard packaging is preferable, much easier to ship and transfer***
* instant or quick to prepare foods only*
refrain from transmission:
used things;
baby diapers;
women's pads.

CLOTHES :

we need new (unused) :
- men's and women's t-shirts;
- men's and women's socks;
- men's and women's underwear;
- blankets

OTHER:

1. New towels
2. Toiletries
3. Construction face masks, gloves, goggles ( for debris removal)
4. Power banks (solar power)
5. Flashlights
6. Foam sleeping pad
7. Sleeping bags for both children and adults

MONETARY SUPPORT

Click here to donate via PayPal to the Cleveland Maidan Association , which provides financial and material support to the families of those wounded or killed during the war in Ukraine.

