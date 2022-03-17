ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flight Attendant Season 2 Trailer Announces HBO Max Premiere Date

By Timothy Adams
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new teaser trailer for the HBO Max original series The Flight Attendant reveals when the dark comedy will make its return to the streamer for Season 2. The Flight Attendant was one of the first original series to debut on HBO Max, as Kaley Cuoco portrayed flight attendant Cassie Bowden....

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘BMF’: La La Anthony Upped To Series Regular, Kelly Hu, Christine Horn Also Cast In Starz Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: La La Anthony (The Chi), who recurred in the first season of Starz’s drama series BMF, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2. Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King) also joins as a series regular and Christine Horn (Snowfall) will recur in the series from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power franchise) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star). Anthony will reprise her role as Markisha Taylor, who will have an expanded storyline in the second season. Markisha is the smart, sophisticated and street savvy wife of a powerful...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Demi Lovato Will No Longer Star In NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Hungry’, Will Remain As Executive Producer

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: This is a surprise. Demi Lovato, who had been attached as star in NBC’s multi-camera comedy pilot Hungry for a year, has stepped down from acting duties in the project just as it was about to start production. Lovato, along with their manager Scooter Braun, remain executive producers. The role is being recast, with the goal to have a replacement shortly so the pilot stays on schedule. According to sources, Lovato bowed out as an actor due to scheduling issues. Written and executive produced by Suzanne Martin and to be directed by James Burrows,...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Mandy Patinkin-Led Murder Mystery Scores Series Order at Hulu

Click here to read the full article. The mystery of Mandy Patinkin‘s next TV role has officially been solved: Hulu has ordered to series Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, an hourlong drama starring the Homeland vet. Initially ordered to pilot last September, the 10-episode series asks, “How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something… but is one of them a killer?” Patinkin will star as Rufus Cotesworth, the world’s once-greatest detective, who aims to discover the truth at all costs...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ned Eisenberg Dies: Actor On ‘Law & Order: SVU’, Broadway And In Clint Eastwood Films Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Ned Eisenberg, a prolific stage, television and film character actor perhaps most widely recognized for his long-running recurring role as defense attorney Roger Kressler on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died of cancer Feb. 27 at his home in New York. He was 65. His death was announced by his agents at Nicolosi & Co. speaking on behalf of his wife, the actress Patricia Dunnock, and family. In a statement, Dunnock said “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix Just Added Two Of The All-Time Best Stephen King Adaptations

When it comes to Stephen King adaptations, Netflix has done right by fans of the beloved author. Not only has the streaming service produced three of them as exclusives in the last five years – Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game, Zak Hilditch's 1922, and Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass – but they are also the streaming home of a number of classics. Today, that special section of their library has grown in significant ways, as two of the all time best King movies are now available to watch with a subscription and just a few clicks: Frank Darabont's The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Mariska Hargitay And Chris Meloni Pay Respects To Law And Order: SVU Co-Star Ned Eisenberg After His Death At 65

Law & Order fans lost a familiar face when Ned Eisenberg passed away February 27 at age 65. The actor played multiple characters within the franchise over the course of more than two decades, but was known best as Roger Kressler from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — a role he played in 23 episodes from 2001-2019. It seems Eisenberg made an impact not just on-screen, but in the lives of his co-workers, too, as Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and current L&O: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni posted tributes to the actor following his death.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

DC Comics' DMZ Trailer Released by HBO Max

HBO Max has released a trailer for DMZ, the forthcoming series based on the DC/Vertigo comic by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli. Starring Rosario Dawson, the series centers on a woman in a war-torn Manhattan who navigates a demilitarized zone to find her lost son. The title was in and out of development a few times over the years, and finally became a reality when Dawson signed on, with executive producer Ava DuVernay (Naomi) on board to direct the pilot and produce the series. Benjamin Bratt also stars in the series. An early teaser was released during DC FanDome in October, but this is a longer and more story-driven look.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cancelled NBC Series is the Most Popular Show on Netflix

Earlier this month we reported on the rise of the cancelled NBC TV series Good Girls on Netflix. After the final season of the show arrived on the streaming service the TV show began to push through the ranks of the service and now it has found itself at the top of the mountain. When the fourth batch of episodes debuted Good Girls leapt to the #5 TV series on the service but as of this writing it's the #1 TV show on Netflix in the United States and is the #2 piece of content on the entire platform, sitting behind only hit Ryan Reynolds movie The Adam Project.
TV SERIES
E! News

This Surprising Euphoria Star Is Joining Hacks Season 2

Watch: Jean Smart Thinks These Are the Funniest People Alive. Get ready to see a new side of Martha Kelly in HBO Max's Hacks. HBO announced on March 18 that the actress is set to join season two of the Emmy-nominated series as a recurring guest star after playing Laurie the drug dealer in Euphoria.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

HBO Max vs Netflix: All the most exciting HBO Max 2022 releases

The Matrix 4 was finally released this past December and so many people were blown away. Neo was back in action and plenty more fan-favorite characters were also back for The Matrix: Resurrections. And the best part was the fact that the new Matrix movie opens the door for more exciting sequels. But there was also something else about the movie that was fantastic: it hit HBO Max on the very same day that premiered in theaters! That’s crazy, and it’s just one more reason that the HBO Max vs Netflix debate is heating up.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Lost City Scores 100% Rotten Tomatoes Coming out of SXSW

The Lost City has a Rotten Tomatoes rating and the number will shock you. At the time of writing the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum film sits at 100% on the Tomatometer. That's pretty great for a comedic action film like this. Paramount was hoping that a likable cast would have audiences wondering what this jungle adventure could entail. Clearly that's worked on some level. Beyond just Bullock and Tatum, a cast featuring Brad Pitt, Patti Harrison, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Oscar Nunez has a lot to offer. In addition, the nice breezy runtime is helping The Lost City as well. Audiences a bit fatigued with 2+ hour action-spectacles will be in and out of this one in under 2. Really though, in an age where the Tomatometer can be a fickle mistress, it's interesting to see a movie that's not attached to any other franchise perform this well among critics. More people are going to get to see it in just over a week, but for now, everything is golden.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More

Bridgerton and Atlanta don't have much in common, but they do share one thing that's pretty important: a return date. The hit Netflix romance and the acclaimed FX dramedy both return March 25. All the shows not returning on March 25 must feel pretty left out now. Most of the rest of the month's big premieres are brand spanking new, like HBO Max's Minx (March 17), Hulu's Deep Water (March 18), Amazon Prime Video's Master (March 18), and Disney+'s Moon Knight (March 30).
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Bull’ Stages ‘NCIS’ Reunion: See Sasha Alexander on Set With Michael Weatherly (PHOTOS)

Special Agents Anthony DiNozzo and Kate Todd are together again … sort of. Sasha Alexander, who played Kate for the first two seasons of NCIS, shared photos from the set of CBS’ Bull, starring Michael Weatherly, who played Tony until he left at the end of Season 13. “Reunited with this one…,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them sitting on a bed on Twitter. (She wrote a slightly different message alongside the photo on Instagram: “Reunited and it feels sooo goood.”)
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Underrated Liam Neeson Movie Debuts on Netflix Top 10

The early months of 2022 brought another in a long line of Liam Neeson action movies, which have essentially become their own subgenre at this point. That film, Blacklight, was obliterated by critics and hardly seen by anyone. Blacklight didn't work, but that doesn't mean the love of Neeson and his specific brand of action has diminished at all. One of the more underrated Neeson thrillers was recently added to Netflix and it has been making a name for itself on the streamer's lineup.
TV & VIDEOS

