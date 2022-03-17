Dog named 'Pig' shot in Norfolk armed burglary now recovering at home

NORFOLK, Va. - A dog named Pig shot in a suspected armed burglary Tuesday is now recovering at home.

Pig is a one-year-old tri-colored American Bully who was shot in the head during the burglary, according to his owner Angela Wickens.

Wickens said her son was home when two men posing as food delivery workers came to the door and started shooting, kicking down the front door and shooting Pig in the head.

"That's his job is to protect his home," Wickens said. "Somebody wasn't supposed to be here and he was trying to save my son."

Pig was shot right above his eye. Wickens said the bullet traveled down his body became lodged in his shoulder.

"He's a trooper, I mean I can't believe he lived through it even the vet said they can't believe he survived a gunshot to the head," Wickens said.

Two other dogs were home at the time. One was grazed with a bullet but is OK. The third dog, named Baby, ran away but came home late Wednesday night.

Police are still looking for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

