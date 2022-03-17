ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

South Euclid police donate protective gear to front line troops in Ukraine

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLOl3_0eiG9eJj00

Looking to help troops in Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion and military attack, the South Euclid Police Department made a very impactful donation.

The department took to social media Thursday, sharing that members of its multi-jurisdictional EDGE, or SWAT unit, donated equipment such as body armor, helmets and other protective gear.

The items donated are set to be delivered directly to the front-line troops in Ukraine, the department said.

Ukraine has been fighting back tirelessly since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" at the end of February.

Heavy shelling and missile attacks, many on civilian buildings, have continued throughout major cities.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russia, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
South Euclid, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Euclid, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy