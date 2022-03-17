ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County Bridges in Dire Need of Repairs

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qn7Va_0eiG9cYH00
Fetters Mill Bridge in Bryn Athyn decorated for Christmas.Image via Montgomery County Planning Commission.

More than 100 bridges in Montgomery County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition – the lowest assessment category – on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.

Overall, the report found 45,000 bridges nationwide to be in poor conditions, with 3,353 of them in Pennsylvania.

Montgomery County has 119 bridges in poor condition, which is 15.3 percent of the county’s 778 bridges. This is significantly higher than the seven percent average nationwide.

The oldest bridge on the poor condition list is Trinity Lane over Gulph Mills Creek, built in 1789. The most recently built bridge in this category is Markley Street (NB) over Stony Creek, constructed in 1995.

Other bridges that are due for repairs include Germantown Pike over Branch Stony Creek, West King Street over Manatawny Creek in Pottstown, and Pleasant View Road over Sanatoga Creek in Sanatoga.

However, help is likely on the way thanks to the $40 billion allocated to bridge repair and replacement as a part of the infrastructure spending approved by Congress in early November.

Read more about bridge infrastructure in Montgomery County in USA Today.

Comments / 4

Related
MONTCO.Today

Save The Date: NAMIWALKS Montgomery County is Back on Saturday, May 7 at Temple U Ambler Campus

The Therapy Notes team at NAMIWalks in a past year.Image via NAMI Montgomery County. NAMIWalks is back in person, and bigger than ever!. Join them on May 7, 2022, at their new location, Temple University Ambler Campus, as NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Montgomery County PA presents their annual NAMIWalks Montgomery County PA 5k Mental Health Awareness Walk.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Mills, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pottstown, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bryn Athyn, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#National Bridge Inventory#Uban Construction#Usa Today#Trinity Lane#Germantown Pike
MONTCO.Today

C&N to Relocate Its Paoli Office to Chesterbrook

C&N plans to relocate its office at 1500 East Lancaster Avenue in Paoli to 500 Chesterbrook Boulevard in Wayne. The relocation is expected to be complete this summer with an opening tentatively scheduled for mid-June. The 2,400-square-foot, free-standing branch will provide customers with improved convenience and easier accessibility. After renovations,...
CHESTERBROOK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy