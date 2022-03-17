ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Channel 4 Acquires South African Detective Drama ‘The Cane Field Killings’ – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lj6qM_0eiG9KrJ00

Click here to read the full article.

ACQUISITION

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has picked up South African detective drama “The Cane Field Killings” starring Kim Engelbrecht (“Bullet Proof”) and Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”). The eight-episode series, which launched last year in South Africa, will launch on Channel 4 on Apr. 10. The drama tells the story of a brilliant criminal profiler, Reyka Gama (Engelbrecht), who is struggling to comes to terms with her dark past. Having been abducted as a child by farmer Angus Speelman (Glen), Reyka now channels that traumatic experience to enter into the mindset of Africa’s most notorious criminals. The series follows her investigation into a string of brutal murders committed by a serial killer in the sugar cane fields of Kwa-Zulu-Natal.

The show is produced by Serena Cullen for Serena Cullen Productions and Harriet Gavshon for Quizzical Pictures. “The Cane Field Killings” is a co-production between M-Net and Fremantle and is distributed internationally by Fremantle. The series was created by Rohan Dickson and executive produced by Jan du Plessis, Yolisa Phahle Allan Sperling, Harriet Gavshon and Serena Cullen. – Manori Ravindran

PRODUCTION

“Poldark” star Ciara Charteris is set to executive produce Holly Steven ’s film short “WoMum.” Charteris will also act as on-set wellness coach and mental health advisor. Written by Kieran Bourne (“I Am Pilate”), “WoMum” is set to explore how sexism leads to abusive relationships. Bronagh Waugh (“The Fall”) will star. The project is a co-production between Candid Broad Productions and Charteris’s organization for survivors I Am Arla .

“Our mission is to bring fresh and original female-led stories and bold characters to the screen,” said Candid Broad’s founder Oriane Pick. “We hope to empower and amplify female voices within film.” – K.J. Yossman

PARTNERSHIP

Global streaming aggregator platform ScreenHits TV is partnering with Wurl , a leader in powering streaming TV, to deliver and monetize FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels in ScreenHits TV’s current territories (U.S., U.K., Germany, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina), as well as several new territories later this year as part of its international expansion efforts across Europe, Latin and North America, the Indian sub-continent and Africa. The partnership was revealed on Thursday by Rose Hulse , founder and CEO, ScreenHits TV, and Craig Heiting , senior VP, worldwide business development at Wurl.

MENTORING

Women in Film and TV U.K. (WFTV) has launched a U.K.-wide mentoring scheme aimed at women mid-career who want to make the next step up in their careers in film, television and creative media. The Four Nations Mentoring Scheme , which will cover England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, has whittled down hundreds of applications to select 41 mentees who will participate in seven months of mentoring with senior industry professionals as well as training and workshops. Among the mentors are Fremantle ‘s global head of factual Mandy Chang and British Blacklist founder Akua Gyamfi .

“Past outcomes show us that the scheme’s carefully curated ingredients successfully unlock our mentees’ potential – enabling them to become the next generation of leaders,” said WFTV’s CEO Katie Bailiff . – K.J. Yossman

AWARDS

Presenter, broadcaster, DJ and host of BBC Asian Network’s “Breakfast Show,” Harpz Kaur , will host The TV Foundation ’s New Voice Awards which is back as an in-person event on Apr. 7 at London’s Curzon Soho cinema. The TV Foundation is the charitable arm of the Edinburgh Television Festival .

The nominees are:

Debut Presenter
Tylor Cartin, “Tricked Out Tractors,” BBC One Northern Ireland
Charlie Craggs, “Transitioning Teens, BBC Three
Micah Richards, “Micah Richards: Tackling Racism,” Sky Documentaries
Zeze Millz, “Unapologetic,” Channel 4
Stuart Douglas, “Phil & Kirstie’s Love It or List It,” Channel 4’s Black To Front
Tayo Oguntonade, “The Great House Giveaway,: Channel 4

Debut Writer supported by Big Deal Films
Julia Cranney, “EastEnders,” BBC One
Linda Duncan McLaughlin, “River City,” Series 22, Episode 34, BBC Scotland
Jerome Holder, “Boys,” Sky Arts
Bolu Babalola, “Big Age,” Channel 4
Nessah Muthy, “On The Edge: Cradled,” Channel 4
David Ajao, “The Big Breakfast,” Channel 4

The Victor Adebodun Debut Director Award
Lindsay Konieczny, “Sudden Death: My Sister’s Silent Killer,” BBC One & BBC 3 (Linear TX)
Ziyaad Desai, “Bad Influencer,” BBC1 & BBC3
Louis Paxton, “Ladybaby,” BBC Three
Ashley Walters, “Boys,” Sky Arts
Poppy Begum, “Queens of Rap,” Channel 4
Chloe Wicks, “On The Edge: Cradled,” Channel 4
Theo Krekis, “On The Edge: Superdad,” Channel 4
Emily Turner, “24 Hours in Police Custody – The Horror House,” Channel 4

Future Presenter
Sophie Ward
Charlotte Cropper
Salina Zaher
Jameel Shariff
Charley Marlowe
Kate Whitaker

ALL3Media New Script Award – Drama
Saskia Livingstone
Kenesha Asiedu
Suzy Cripps
Hannah Kelso
Rayn Epremian
David Cheung
Mikey James Warren
Abir Mohammad
Laith Elzubaidi
Jenny Takahashi Stark

ALL3Media New Script Award – Comedy
Hanna Tatschl
Benjamin Salmon
Stella Ajayi
Simon Kay
Freya Judd
Tom Lynas
Scarlett Kefford
Olympia Christofinis

Best Social Series:
“Julie’s Top 5”
“The Zeze Millz Show”
“Secret Sauce”
“Does the Shoe Fit”
“Celebrity Rebrand”
“Race Around Britain”
“Blue Therapy”
“We Do That with Nella Rose and Harry Pinero”
“If I Could Tell You Just One Thing with Patricia Bright”

Best Web Series
“Boss Babes” – Cassie Smyth
“Betsy & Bella (are cousins)” – Annabella Forbes & Bettine Mackenzie,
“Sessions” – Jack Harris
“Life In ADHD – A Comedy From A Neurodiverse Universe” – Lorelei Mathias & Tristan Alice Nieto
“StevoTheDadMan Show” – Stevo TheMadMan

Best Broadcaster for New Talent Supported by The Farm
BBC
Channel 4
ITV

Best Company for New Talent
Wall of Productions
Leopard Pictures
BBC Studios
Hungry Jay Media
Nutopia Ltd
Bad Wolf
TriForce Productions Limited
Big Deal Films

Best Agency New Talent
Andrew Roach Talent Ltd
Gritty Talent
Hannah Layton Management
Mirador Talent Management
InterTalent

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

U.K. Broadcasters Team to Create Access and Inclusion Passports – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. PASSPORT U.K. broadcasters Channel 4, ITV, BBC, STV, UKTV, S4C and Paramount U.K. have teamed to create access and inclusion passports aimed at removing barriers and supporting better inclusion of disabled people and other colleagues at work. The passports, adopted from an initiative introduced at the BBC in 2019, will be confidential and will support conversations with line managers to ensure disabled colleagues and others get the right support they need at work. They will also be transferrable to enable holders to move smoothly across departments and between broadcasters, reducing the need for disabled...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

TikTok Star Sam Ryder to Represent U.K. at Eurovision Song Contest – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. MUSIC Singer-songwriter Sam Ryder will represent the U.K. at the 66th Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in Turin, Italy in May 2022 with the song “Space Man.” With over 12 million followers and 100 million likes on TikTok, Ryder is currently the most followed U.K. music artist on the platform. The search for the U.K. representative was led by 2022 partners, the global music management and publishing company TaP Music. As the world went into lockdown in March 2020, Ryder uploaded the first of his now famous covers onto TikTok and his vocals quickly...
WORLD
Variety

‘Munya and Filly Get Chilly’ Accompanies ‘Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof’ on BBC – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. SPIN-OFF BBC Three series “Munya and Filly Get Chilly,” a spin-off from BBC One‘s “Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof” produced by Hungry Bear Media, is set to offer a light-hearted take on the challenges of the main show, which will follow a group of celebrities facing a test of mental strength under the guidance of extreme athlete Wim Hof. In the spin-off, presenters, comedy stars Munya and Filly, will immerse themselves in sub-zero temperatures and take on Hof’s challenges, from breathing exercises to ice baths and beyond. It will be filmed within the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Shirley Bassey, ‘CODA’s’ Emilia Jones to Perform at BAFTA Awards – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. AWARDS Renowned singer Shirley Bassey is set to open this year’s BAFTA film awards with a James Bond tribute. Bassey has long been associated with 007, holding the record for an artist who has sung the most Bond theme songs with “Goldfinger” in 1964, “Diamonds Are Forever” in 1971 and “Moonraker” in 1979. The singer will perform “an iconic Bond theme” although which one will only be revealed on the night. This year’s BAFTA Awards will celebrate a number of iconic British film franchises, including Bond and Harry Potter. “CODA” lead Emilia Jones is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bronagh Waugh
Person
Kim Engelbrecht
Person
Micah Richards
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Ashanti Announces Historic Partnership with EQ Exchange at SXSW

At SXSW, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, author and entrepreneur Ashanti, announced her historic partnership with EQ Exchange. Founded by tech entrepreneur Janice Taylor, EQ Exchange is the first female-owned tech company in Silicon Valley and is a Web3 company that’s dedicated to empowering musicians and rewarding their fans, through blockchain technology.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Tv#Bbc One#Bbc Worldwide#Streaming Tv#Serena Cullen Productions#Quizzical Pictures#Poldark
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
Variety

Motion Picture Association Seeks Vast Expansion of California Tax Credit

Click here to read the full article. The Motion Picture Association commissioned a report, unveiled on Friday, that calls for a vast expansion of the California film and television tax credit. The report contends that the credit generates billions of dollars in economic benefits for the state and produces a positive return in state and local tax revenue. The report advocates expanding the state credits for film and TV production and for the construction of soundstages, as well as creating a new credit for visual effects work. The report also argues for making the existing credits refundable or transferrable, which would allow...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

William Hurt’s Former Partner Donna Kaz on Surviving Abuse and Speaking Her Truth (Guest Column)

Click here to read the full article. Donna Kaz is a multi-genre writer and the author of “Un/Masked, Memoirs of a Guerrilla Girl On Tour,” which covers her relationship with the late William Hurt and her path to becoming an activist fighting domestic violence. Kaz writes about her emotional response to the news of his death.    I will never forget the first time I saw him, standing by the front door of Jimmy Day’s bar in Greenwich Village where I waited tables. The sun behind him made him appear almost godly. It was 1977. I was 23 years old and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Nazanin’ Documentary, on Iranian-British Woman Freed After Six-Year Detention in Iran, Coming to Channel 4

Click here to read the full article. A documentary going behind the scenes on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s six-year ordeal is coming to Channel 4 The U.K. broadcaster has commissioned a single documentary, entitled “Nazanin,” from filmmaker and journalist Darius Bazargan. The project claims to give “the definitive exclusive access into one of biggest international news stories of the last 6 years,” and follows Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard and his family as he campaigns to bring his wife Nazanin home from detention in Iran. Zaghari-Ratcliffe returned to England this week after six years of detention in Iran, where she was imprisoned after being convicted of...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Almost 90% of Performers Have Experienced Violence, Harassment in Latin American Screen and Arts Industries

Click here to read the full article. Almost 90% of workers in the audiovisual and performing arts industries in Latin America, including Mexico, Peru and Uruguay, have experienced harassment and violence in the workplace. The shocking figures were revealed in a new report published by the UNI Global Union’s media, entertainment and arts department together with the International Federation of Actors (IFA). Responding to the joint UNI and IFA survey, 87% of women said they had experienced violence or harassment in the workplace while 95% of trans and non-binary workers reported the same. 70% of men responding to the survey said they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

EbonyLife Chief Mo Abudu to Get Series Mania Award – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. AWARD Mo Abudu, CEO of Nigeria’s The EbonyLife Group, will be celebrated by France’s upcoming Series Mania festival with its Women in Series Award. The prize, given in tandem with the European Women’s Audiovisual Network (EWA Network) and advocacy group Pour Les Femmes Dans Les Médias (PFDM), honors a remarkable woman from the audiovisual industry for her vision and leadership. Last year’s award went to Christina Sulebakk, general manager of HBO Max EMEA. Abudu has turned Nigeria-based EbonyLife — the upscale international Black TV network she launched in 2013 — into a multi-pronged media conglomerate...
WORLD
Telegraph

There's more to South African wine than pinotage

South Africa is riding a wave right now. Exports of Cape wine into the UK rose 12 per cent (by volume) last year. My initial thought was that this figure might just represent a recovery after a difficult 2020. South African winemakers had a particularly tough pandemic, with periods when...
FOOD & DRINKS
UPI News

On This Day: White South Africans vote to end apartheid

March 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1762, New York City staged its first parade honoring the Roman Catholic feast day of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. It was led by Irish soldiers serving in the British army. In 1776, the Continental Army under Gen....
SOCIETY
urbanbellemag.com

Tee Tee is Leaving ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’

Tee Tee has been clashing with her family on GUHH. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis probably didn’t think she’d end up falling out with her family the way she did. She’s always been close to Pepa and Egypt Criss. In fact, Tee Tee was always like a big sister to Egypt. And she was the one Pepa trusted to keep watch of Egypt while she was on tour. But things changed a lot when Egypt began dating Sam Wright. Tee Tee and Briana Latrise were immediately suspicious. Both thought Sam was only dating Egypt because doing so would help advance his career. So both wasted no time telling Egypt all the rumors they heard about Sam. Regardless, Egypt didn’t believe what was being alleged. She knew Sam was the man she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Amazon Reveals Interim Leadership Structure at Town Hall With MGM Staff (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. A few key details were revealed about what life will be like at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer now that its $8.5 billion sale to Amazon has closed. In a town hall at Amazon’s Culver City lot, Mike Hopkins, Amazon Studios and Prime Video SVP, unveiled an interim leadership structure. He told staffers that for the time being, MGM’s Chief Operating Officer Christopher Brearton, Motion Picture Group Chairman Michael De Luca and Worldwide Television Group Chairman Mark Burnett have “joined my leadership team.” That signals that all three men will report directly to Hopkins. Amazon Studios chief Jennifer...
BUSINESS
Variety

Mexico’s Whisky Content, Chile’s Juntos Films Forge Nine Pic Development Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Following the success of their collaboration on Nicolás Postiglione’s debut feature “Immersion,” production shingles Whisky Content of Mexico and Chile’s Juntos Films have forged a medium-term strategic alliance for the joint development of nine films in six years. The agreement comes just days after the premiere of “Immersion,” a thriller headlined by Chile’s most bankable star, Alfredo Castro, at the Miami Film Festival where its poster won the Best Poster Design Award. The film has already racked up top awards from the festivals of Guadalajara, Tallinn Black Nights and Punta del Este. The move also...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

53K+
Followers
49K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy