Channel 4 Acquires South African Detective Drama ‘The Cane Field Killings’ – Global Bulletin

ACQUISITION

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has picked up South African detective drama “The Cane Field Killings” starring Kim Engelbrecht (“Bullet Proof”) and Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”). The eight-episode series, which launched last year in South Africa, will launch on Channel 4 on Apr. 10. The drama tells the story of a brilliant criminal profiler, Reyka Gama (Engelbrecht), who is struggling to comes to terms with her dark past. Having been abducted as a child by farmer Angus Speelman (Glen), Reyka now channels that traumatic experience to enter into the mindset of Africa’s most notorious criminals. The series follows her investigation into a string of brutal murders committed by a serial killer in the sugar cane fields of Kwa-Zulu-Natal.

The show is produced by Serena Cullen for Serena Cullen Productions and Harriet Gavshon for Quizzical Pictures. “The Cane Field Killings” is a co-production between M-Net and Fremantle and is distributed internationally by Fremantle. The series was created by Rohan Dickson and executive produced by Jan du Plessis, Yolisa Phahle Allan Sperling, Harriet Gavshon and Serena Cullen. – Manori Ravindran

PRODUCTION

“Poldark” star Ciara Charteris is set to executive produce Holly Steven ’s film short “WoMum.” Charteris will also act as on-set wellness coach and mental health advisor. Written by Kieran Bourne (“I Am Pilate”), “WoMum” is set to explore how sexism leads to abusive relationships. Bronagh Waugh (“The Fall”) will star. The project is a co-production between Candid Broad Productions and Charteris’s organization for survivors I Am Arla .

“Our mission is to bring fresh and original female-led stories and bold characters to the screen,” said Candid Broad’s founder Oriane Pick. “We hope to empower and amplify female voices within film.” – K.J. Yossman

PARTNERSHIP

Global streaming aggregator platform ScreenHits TV is partnering with Wurl , a leader in powering streaming TV, to deliver and monetize FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels in ScreenHits TV’s current territories (U.S., U.K., Germany, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina), as well as several new territories later this year as part of its international expansion efforts across Europe, Latin and North America, the Indian sub-continent and Africa. The partnership was revealed on Thursday by Rose Hulse , founder and CEO, ScreenHits TV, and Craig Heiting , senior VP, worldwide business development at Wurl.

MENTORING

Women in Film and TV U.K. (WFTV) has launched a U.K.-wide mentoring scheme aimed at women mid-career who want to make the next step up in their careers in film, television and creative media. The Four Nations Mentoring Scheme , which will cover England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, has whittled down hundreds of applications to select 41 mentees who will participate in seven months of mentoring with senior industry professionals as well as training and workshops. Among the mentors are Fremantle ‘s global head of factual Mandy Chang and British Blacklist founder Akua Gyamfi .

“Past outcomes show us that the scheme’s carefully curated ingredients successfully unlock our mentees’ potential – enabling them to become the next generation of leaders,” said WFTV’s CEO Katie Bailiff . – K.J. Yossman

AWARDS

Presenter, broadcaster, DJ and host of BBC Asian Network’s “Breakfast Show,” Harpz Kaur , will host The TV Foundation ’s New Voice Awards which is back as an in-person event on Apr. 7 at London’s Curzon Soho cinema. The TV Foundation is the charitable arm of the Edinburgh Television Festival .

The nominees are:

Debut Presenter

Tylor Cartin, “Tricked Out Tractors,” BBC One Northern Ireland

Charlie Craggs, “Transitioning Teens, BBC Three

Micah Richards, “Micah Richards: Tackling Racism,” Sky Documentaries

Zeze Millz, “Unapologetic,” Channel 4

Stuart Douglas, “Phil & Kirstie’s Love It or List It,” Channel 4’s Black To Front

Tayo Oguntonade, “The Great House Giveaway,: Channel 4

Debut Writer supported by Big Deal Films

Julia Cranney, “EastEnders,” BBC One

Linda Duncan McLaughlin, “River City,” Series 22, Episode 34, BBC Scotland

Jerome Holder, “Boys,” Sky Arts

Bolu Babalola, “Big Age,” Channel 4

Nessah Muthy, “On The Edge: Cradled,” Channel 4

David Ajao, “The Big Breakfast,” Channel 4

The Victor Adebodun Debut Director Award

Lindsay Konieczny, “Sudden Death: My Sister’s Silent Killer,” BBC One & BBC 3 (Linear TX)

Ziyaad Desai, “Bad Influencer,” BBC1 & BBC3

Louis Paxton, “Ladybaby,” BBC Three

Ashley Walters, “Boys,” Sky Arts

Poppy Begum, “Queens of Rap,” Channel 4

Chloe Wicks, “On The Edge: Cradled,” Channel 4

Theo Krekis, “On The Edge: Superdad,” Channel 4

Emily Turner, “24 Hours in Police Custody – The Horror House,” Channel 4

Future Presenter

Sophie Ward

Charlotte Cropper

Salina Zaher

Jameel Shariff

Charley Marlowe

Kate Whitaker

ALL3Media New Script Award – Drama

Saskia Livingstone

Kenesha Asiedu

Suzy Cripps

Hannah Kelso

Rayn Epremian

David Cheung

Mikey James Warren

Abir Mohammad

Laith Elzubaidi

Jenny Takahashi Stark

ALL3Media New Script Award – Comedy

Hanna Tatschl

Benjamin Salmon

Stella Ajayi

Simon Kay

Freya Judd

Tom Lynas

Scarlett Kefford

Olympia Christofinis

Best Social Series:

“Julie’s Top 5”

“The Zeze Millz Show”

“Secret Sauce”

“Does the Shoe Fit”

“Celebrity Rebrand”

“Race Around Britain”

“Blue Therapy”

“We Do That with Nella Rose and Harry Pinero”

“If I Could Tell You Just One Thing with Patricia Bright”

Best Web Series

“Boss Babes” – Cassie Smyth

“Betsy & Bella (are cousins)” – Annabella Forbes & Bettine Mackenzie,

“Sessions” – Jack Harris

“Life In ADHD – A Comedy From A Neurodiverse Universe” – Lorelei Mathias & Tristan Alice Nieto

“StevoTheDadMan Show” – Stevo TheMadMan

Best Broadcaster for New Talent Supported by The Farm

BBC

Channel 4

ITV

Best Company for New Talent

Wall of Productions

Leopard Pictures

BBC Studios

Hungry Jay Media

Nutopia Ltd

Bad Wolf

TriForce Productions Limited

Big Deal Films

Best Agency New Talent

Andrew Roach Talent Ltd

Gritty Talent

Hannah Layton Management

Mirador Talent Management

InterTalent