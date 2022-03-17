ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

CAA Signs NBC News’ Peter Alexander (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ArCsW_0eiG9HD800

Click here to read the full article.

CAA has signed Peter Alexander , the co-chief White House correspondent for NBC News , and will represent him in his dealings with media and other potential employers.

Alexander is also co-anchor of the weekend broadcast of “Today,” which he joined in October of 2018. He and Kristen Welker, who is also NBC News’ co-chief White House correspondent, have led “Today” on weekends since January of 2020, anchoring the program from Washington, D.C.

Alexander has been with NBC News since 2004 and has covered events around the world as well as in the nation’s capital. He gained some degree of notoriety when, during the Trump administration, he asked President Donald Trump what he had to say to Americans who might be scared in the earliest days of the pandemic. Trump rebuked Alexander and the question, missing out on opportunity to reassure the nation and revealing something about his inner character. Alexander has also helped cover two different Olympics, as well as the 2009 landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River near New York City in emergency conditions.

“Our job is to keep asking tough questions,” Alexander told Variety in 2021.

Like other journalists, he has been navigating his way as the pace of Washington changes from Trump to President Joe Biden. Trump’s frenetic actions often created “a 24-hour news cycle every 24 minutes,” Alexander told Variety in January. Under President Joe Biden, there can be a lot more for reporters to digest. One early Biden initiative came with a 45-minute background call for reporters. “I could have given you 25 pages on it,” Alexander recalled.

Alexander’s reporting appears across all platforms of NBC News and MSNBC, including “NBC Nightly News,” “Today,” “Meet the Press,” “Dateline” and NBC News’ digital and streaming operations. He is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 7

Related
Variety

Keith Olbermann Isn’t Returning to MSNBC — and He Wants You to Know Why

Click here to read the full article. Keith Olbermann must be The Worst Person in the World this week to anyone who works for MSNBC or NBC News. The longtime sports and news personality spent Thursday afternoon producing an epic 21-post Twitter rant telling of a convoluted effort to return to MSNBC, where he once served as the linchpin of its primetime lineup. Over the course of 11 years and emails and comments sent between an array of senior NBCUniversal executives that run the gamut — from former NBCU News Group chief Pat Fili-Krushel and former NBC News Chairman Andy Lack...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Craig Melvin Will Leave MSNBC Duties to Focus on ‘Today,’ NBC News

Click here to read the full article. Craig Melvin will leave his 11 a.m. weekday morning slot at MSNBC at the end of March, marking the latest shift of personnel at the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet. Melvin will focus more heavily on his duties at NBC News and NBC’s “Today” program, where he is as regular a presence as Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, according to a spokesperson for MSNBC. Melvin’s contract with NBCUniversal is believed to lapse at the end of 2022, according to a person familiar with the matter. Puck previously disclosed Melvin’s MSNBC departure. The move is meant to give the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

CAA Signs Journalist Katty Kay (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. CAA has signed Katty Kay, the popular author and BBC correspondent and author, and will serve as her representative for many of her ventures. The announcement comes just days after Kay rejoined the BBC after leaving last May to join Ozy Media, an ill-fated venture alleged in November to have committed securities fraud. Kay left BBC in a bid to broaden her horizons in digital and audio media, but left Ozy soon after it came under scrutiny. “I was looking forward to working with the talented young reporters but I did not expect this!”...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Radar Online.com

Donald Trump To Walk Kimberly Guilfoyle Down The Aisle At Wedding To His Son

Former Fox News host-turned-political-aide, Kimberly Guilfoyle is busy planning her wedding with Donald Trump's oldest son, Don Jr, however, one major detail of the special day has been confirmed – the former President will be giving the bride away. Article continues below advertisement. “Kimberly’s father passed away in 2008,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Shore News Network

Former Co-Host Of Fox News’ ‘The Five’ Dies At Age 73

Bob Beckel, a former co-host of Fox News’ roundtable talk show “The Five,” died Monday at the age of 73. Beckel, who worked as a Democratic strategist and served in the Carter administration, was known for sharing his liberal views on the conservative network. He joined “The Five” at its inception in 2011 along with Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kristen Welker
Person
Donald Trump
ohmymag.co.uk

'Queen Elizabeth has passed away': US media declares the monarch dead

On 20 February, Elizabeth II contracted Covid-19 and had to cancel all her engagements in England. Her frail health is of great concern, especially because she is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. On Tuesday evening, an American gossip media announced her death. ⋙ COVID: Queen tests positive,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Judge says Tucker Carlson’s past comments could hurt Fox News in $2.7bn Smartmatic defamation suit

A judge hearing a defamation lawsuit brought against Fox News by a voting software company has said the network’s case may suffer because one of its own hosts, Tucker Carlson, himself dismissed claims at the centre of the case.In an opinion handed down in response to several motions to dismiss the lawsuit, New York State Supreme Court Judge David Cohen wrote that Smartmatic USA can continue pursuing its claims against the network and several of its hosts over the reporting of claims made by lawyer and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell about the company’s systems.He also wrote that “ironically, the statements...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Popculture

'Today' Host Quits His Other Show

Craig Melvin is making some major career moves. The Today co-anchor is set to exit Craig Melvin Reports at the end of the month, a network spokesperson confirmed on Monday, per Deadline and Variety. According to the spokesperson, in Melvin's absence, a rotating lineup of guest anchors will host the MSNBC hour for the foreseeable future. A guest anchor roster has not been revealed at this time. The show will continue to bring on guest anchors until a permanent host is announced at a later time.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Why Is Jess LaCroix Leaving 'FBI: Most Wanted'?

Like the highly successful Law and Order franchise and One Chicago universe, CBS series FBI is another Dick Wolf procedural that's produced several of its own spinoffs. The drama series that premiered back in 2020 centers around a group of federal agents as they hunt down the most dangerous fugitives and criminals.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Nightly News#Caa#24 Hour News Cycle#Nbc News#White House#Today#Americans#Us Airways
Popculture

2 Veteran News Anchors Leaving Their Network to Launch New Podcast

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel are saying goodbye to BBC News. The two veteran BBC journalists, who previously hosted the Americast podcast together and have around 60 years of BBC experience between them, announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22 that they are leaving the corporation to embark on an "innovative project," the launch of a new podcast for LBC's parent company Global.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Billionaire Bill Gates is seen in public for the first time since ex-wife Melinda claimed in a bombshell interview that he'd had multiple affairs during their 27-year marriage

Bill Gates has been seen in public for the first time since his ex-wife Melinda claimed that he had multiple affairs during their marriage in a bombshell interview. The Microsoft co-founder, 66, sat in the stands on Tuesday to watch the Eisenhower Cup during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Fox News reporter in Ukraine rejects Greg Gutfeld's claim that media is pushing images for emotional response

Reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine, Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall on Tuesday took issue with something Greg Gutfeld said earlier on The Five. Gutfeld accused the media of trying to push an emotional response to the unprompted Russian invasion of Ukraine after the New York Times on Monday ran a photo of a mother and her two children who had been killed by Russian shelling.
WORLD
Variety

Variety

53K+
Followers
49K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy