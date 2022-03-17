“Camp Curious” Musical Theater Camp

If you are looking for drum lessons for your child, or maybe something else musical, read on. There might be a good fit for your child at Mom’s Music. Kids looking for music lessons in Louisville have options around town, sometimes at school, sometimes through a local business. My son started playing the trumpet in the fifth grade and delighted us all when he made the All-County band that year. He went on to play in Meyzeek’s awesome band program, but then the pandemic hit. While we were doing school at home he started asking for a drum set. I told him to practice his trumpet more and learn to play the ukulele and I would consider it. He learned the ukulele in four days. Stunned, we started making plans to get him a drum set for Christmas 2020, another instrument he excelled at immediately, which was followed by guitar and later bass guitar.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 11 DAYS AGO