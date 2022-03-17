ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

“Camp Curious” Musical Theater Camp

LouFamFun
LouFamFun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ideal for campers with a passion for theater, St. Francis School’s “Camp Curious” Musical Theater Camp is an intense two-week program (June 27 – July 8) that encompasses everything necessary to produce a musical. This year’s production is Matilda JR. and culminates in a performance for family and friends. Open to...

louisvillefamilyfun.net

Comments / 0

Related
LouFamFun

Snapology Summer Camps

Snapology programs bring STEM / STEAM to life using LEGO® bricks, technology and other engaging tools. Snapology has tons of exciting LEGO® STEM camps planned this summer, including family. favorites like Pokémon, Star Wars, Escape, Creature Creators, Science of Slime, and many more! As always, all full-week campers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Free Events in March

Are you ready for free events in March? We are! March brings cold rainy days, beautiful spring-like days and everything in between. Make the most of this season-shifting month with some FREE family fun!. Are you looking forward to spring and lots of outdoor adventures with your kids? We give...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Review of Music Lessons at Mom’s Music

If you are looking for drum lessons for your child, or maybe something else musical, read on. There might be a good fit for your child at Mom’s Music. Kids looking for music lessons in Louisville have options around town, sometimes at school, sometimes through a local business. My son started playing the trumpet in the fifth grade and delighted us all when he made the All-County band that year. He went on to play in Meyzeek’s awesome band program, but then the pandemic hit. While we were doing school at home he started asking for a drum set. I told him to practice his trumpet more and learn to play the ukulele and I would consider it. He learned the ukulele in four days. Stunned, we started making plans to get him a drum set for Christmas 2020, another instrument he excelled at immediately, which was followed by guitar and later bass guitar.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Blade

Summer camps return to the Toledo Humane Society

The Toledo Humane Society announced that it is offering a variety of hands-on summer camp learning experiences to children age 5 to age 16. Camps include the junior animal adventure camp, animal adventure camp, animal photography and drawing camp, K9 training workshop beginner-intermediate, and an animal careers and pre-veterinary workshop.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Revolting Children#Summer Camps#St Francis School
WTHI

Community Theater in Terre Haute offers summer camps

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students can learn more than just acting at the theater!. Summer camp registration is open now through the Community Theatre of Terre Haute. The center is offering three camps this July. Camp director, George Pfister, says kids of all ages will be immersed in the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
LouFamFun

LouFamFun

Louisville, KY
482
Followers
299
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

A website for Louisville, Kentucky area families. Events, entertainment, dining, outdoor activities, educational resources, camps and more.

 https://louisvillefamilyfun.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy