One arrested, one on the run after stolen semi chase on Alligator Alley

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — One man has been arrested and another person is on the run after the duo reportedly stole a semi and led Collier County deputies on a chase down Alligator Alley.

Lazaro Izquierdo Crespo, 38, of Hialeah, is facing charges of grand theft auto, high speed reckless fleeing and eluding, and fleeing and eluding with property damage.

The semi and trailer, valued at $80,000, were stolen out of Hillsborough County on March 9, 2022. Deputies tried to stop the semi around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday on Oil Well Road and Pacific Grade Road for having no taillights.

Deputies said the driver ended up leading deputies on a chase down SR-29 to I-75, only ending at MM96 after the truck crashed into a guardrail.

View of crash on I-75 from FDOT traffic cameras

Crespo was taken into custody but another person in the truck got out and ran into the Picayune Strand State Forest. Detectives are still searching for the second person.

The right lane of northbound I-75 was blocked following the truck crash.

Crespo’s mugshot has not yet been posted by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.