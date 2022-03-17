ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, NV

Investigators search for truck possibly involved in Nevada 18-year-old’s kidnapping

By David Charns
 3 days ago

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Detectives searching for a missing Nevada 18-year-old are focusing their search on a truck possibly used to kidnap her.

Naomi Irion was last seen Saturday around 5 a.m. walking through a Walmart parking lot in Fernley. Officials believe her disappearance is suspicious.

Fernley, which is in Lyon County, is more than 300 miles northwest of Las Vegas, outside of Carson City.

Surveillance images of Naomi Irion from March 12. (Lyon County Sheriff’s Office/KLAS)

Officials with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said video surveillance shows a person from a nearby homeless camp lurking near vehicles around the same time of Irion’s disappearance.

The man is then seen getting into Naomi’s car and leaving. Naomi was in the passenger seat at the time, officials said.

The car was later located near Walmart. Investigators were searching and analyzing the car for any evidence Wednesday.

Detectives searching for a missing Nevada 18-year-old are focusing their search on a truck possibly used to kidnap her. (Lyon County Sheriff’s Office/KLAS)

Officials believe the suspect may be driving a dark Chevrolet pickup truck.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Naomi’s brother said his sister would never stay out later without telling him.

Detectives searching for a missing Nevada 18-year-old are focusing their search on a truck possibly used to kidnap her. (Lyon County Sheriff's Office/KLAS)

Her father, who works in South Africa, said he was grateful for the community’s support.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 702-463-6600 or Secret Witness of Northern Nevada at 775-322-4900.

