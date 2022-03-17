Dow Inc., American Express share gains lead Dow's 200-point jump
Led by strong returns for shares of Dow Inc. and American Express, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday afternoon. The Dow
was most recently trading 208 points (0.6%) higher, as shares of Dow Inc.
and American Express
have contributed to the index's intraday rally. Dow Inc.'s shares have climbed $2.84, or 4.8%, while those of American Express are up $4.72 (2.6%), combining for an approximately 50-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Caterpillar
, Chevron
, and Salesforce.com Inc.
. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
