Dow Inc., American Express share gains lead Dow's 200-point jump

Led by strong returns for shares of Dow Inc. and American Express, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday afternoon. The Dow

DJIA,

+0.80%

was most recently trading 208 points (0.6%) higher, as shares of Dow Inc.

DOW,

-0.72%

and American Express

AXP,

+2.01%

have contributed to the index's intraday rally. Dow Inc.'s shares have climbed $2.84, or 4.8%, while those of American Express are up $4.72 (2.6%), combining for an approximately 50-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Caterpillar

CAT,

-0.36%

, Chevron

CVX,

+0.80%

, and Salesforce.com Inc.

CRM,

+3.99%

. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.