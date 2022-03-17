ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Inc., American Express share gains lead Dow's 200-point jump

By MarketWatch Automation
 3 days ago

Led by strong returns for shares of Dow Inc. and American Express, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday afternoon. The Dow

DJIA,

+0.80%

was most recently trading 208 points (0.6%) higher, as shares of Dow Inc.

DOW,

-0.72%

and American Express

AXP,

+2.01%

have contributed to the index's intraday rally. Dow Inc.'s shares have climbed $2.84, or 4.8%, while those of American Express are up $4.72 (2.6%), combining for an approximately 50-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Caterpillar

CAT,

-0.36%

, Chevron

CVX,

+0.80%

, and Salesforce.com Inc.

CRM,

+3.99%

. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Related
MarketWatch

Dow industrials surge nearly 400 points with investors focused on Fed’s first interest-rate hike in 4 years

U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s rally, as traders awaited a monetary-policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors also watched Ukraine-Russia developments, with equities appearing to find support after news reports indicated progress toward a cease-fire agreement. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Has Made 1,725% to 2,985% Gains On These 3 Stocks

Coca-Cola, American Express, and Moody's have delivered massive gains for Warren Buffett. Buffett bought businesses he understood and held onto the shares for the long term. Other stocks could be bigger winners than these three in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
MarketWatch

Russian military slog in Ukraine a ‘dreadful mess’ for Putin

The signs are abundant of how Ukraine frustrated Vladimir Putin’s hopes for a swift victory and how Russia’s military proved far from ready for the fight. A truck carrying Russian troops crashes, its doors blown open by a rocket-propelled grenade. Foreign-supplied drones target Russian command posts. Orthodox priests in trailing vestments parade Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag in defiance of their Russian captors in the occupied city of Berdyansk.
TheStreet

After Amazon, Which Stocks Might Be the Next to Split?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report on March 9 declared a 20-for-1 stock split, providing a highlight amid the equity market’s turmoil. Amazon’s stock has risen since the move, including a 0.8% gain Friday. And if history is any guide, more appreciation may be coming. Since 1980,...
MarketWatch

Russian general killed after Ukrainian forces destroy command post in Kherson

Another Russian general has been killed in Ukraine, the country’s military claimed Saturday, the fifth senior leader to fall since the invasion began 23 days ago. Lieutenant-General Andrey Mordvichev, commander of the 8th army of the southern military district, was killed when Ukrainian armed forces destroyed a command post at an airfield in Kherson, a port city in southern Ukraine, officials said.
MarketWatch

Dow ends more than 500 points higher after Fed delivers rate hike

Stocks ended sharply higher Wednesday in a session marked by big swings after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected quarter-point rate hike and penciled in a series of increases over the rest of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +1.23%. dipped into negative territory after the Fed...
Tampa Bay Times

Stocks rise on Wall Street as oil slides to $100 per barrel

NEW YORK — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street as waves of market-moving forces crash into each other and keep trading jumbled, from war in Ukraine to an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates. The S&P 500 was up 0.7 percent in morning trading after the yield...
