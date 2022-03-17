Displaying items by tag: open government

RALEIGH — The opioid epidemic is killing more than 100,000 Americans each year. Fentanyl alone — not counting other opioids such as heroin, oxycodone, and morphine — now top the list as the No. 1 cause of death for adults 45 and younger. That's more than suicides, car wrecks, and COVID-19. The second-largest attorney-general settlement in history is between the states and pharmaceutical companies that had a large hand in starting the epidemic. There may be, however, hope for addicts and the people who want to help them. In North Carolina, people may wonder how this state’s $750 million cut will be distributed starting in early April. Some, too, are wondering whether the settlement will become akin to the genesis of the Golden Leaf Foundation, established with money from the tobacco settlement.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO