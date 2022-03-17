Displaying items by tag: open government
Department of State Treasurer wins 'Sunshine Award' from the N.C. Open Government Coalition
ELON — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, today accepted the N.C. Open Government Coalition’s Government Award that recognizes individuals as well as agencies within government that have provided outstanding access to public information.
Thursday, 10 March 2022 20:03
OPINION: Why is N.C. stuck at the bottom of ‘right to know’ states?
For decades North Carolina has ranked near the bottom of all states in the country when it comes to the public’s right to know what went wrong when a government employee is transferred, demoted, or terminated for disciplinary reasons.
