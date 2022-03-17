ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Displaying items by tag: open government

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago

Department of State Treasurer wins 'Sunshine Award' from the N.C. Open Government Coalition

ELON — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, today accepted the N.C. Open Government Coalition’s Government Award that recognizes individuals as well as agencies within government that have provided outstanding access to public information.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Thursday, 10 March 2022 20:03

OPINION: Why is N.C. stuck at the bottom of ‘right to know’ states?

For decades North Carolina has ranked near the bottom of all states in the country when it comes to the public’s right to know what went wrong when a government employee is transferred, demoted, or terminated for disciplinary reasons.

Published in Opinion

Tagged under

Comments / 0

Related
Brainerd Dispatch

Our Opinion: Open government is good government

Warm sunshine, after a long winter where gray skies meet white landscapes, is a welcome sign of spring days ahead. This week sunshine also means letting the light in regarding access to public information. Sunshine Week, celebrated this year from March 13-19, was first launched in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors as a nationwide recognition and promotion of open government.
POLITICS
The Richmond Observer

International Civil Rights Center & Museum gets visit, and cash, from state treasurer

RALEIGH — The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro is one of the most iconic landmarks of the Civil Rights struggle. Its mission to preserve and expand its role in educating the public about one of America’s most profound cultural movements got a boost from State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, who presented officials with a check for money that had gone missing for years.
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

Ex-lawmaker who ‘engaged in domestic terrorism’ accused of trying to bring 60 Ukrainian orphans to US for adoption

A former state lawmaker who was found to have participated in domestic terrorism is allegedly under investigation in Poland for trying to bring more than 60 Ukrainian children to the United States for adoption.Far-right Republican pastor Matt Shea, an eight-term Washington state representative, says he is working with a Texas-based non-profit that helped rescue 63 children from an orphanage in Mariupol, Ukraine, which has come under intense bombing from the Russian military. Follow live updates of the Russian invasion of UkraineBut his presence in the small Polish town of Kazimierz Dolny, where the children are staying, has reportedly caused an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Echo Press

Echo Press Guest Editorial: Open government is good government

Election season is under way, and this year promises to be especially busy with redistricting producing many new faces seeking office. Candidates are hitting the campaign trail outlining their priorities. With every press release and speech is certain to be a pledge to be transparent with constituents. The timing is...
POLITICS
Janesville Gazette

Guest Views: Open government is not negotiable

National Freedom of Information Day isn’t a holiday. But there can be no doubt today’s reminder of the importance of government openness and transparency is something Americans should mark well. American laws assuring the public’s access to most government records and meetings are, generally speaking, not nearly as...
POLITICS
Reason.com

Schools May Have Violated First Amendment Rights by Retaliating Against Contractor Based on Political Speech

From Judge Sandra Ikuta's opinion today (joined by Judges Mark Bennett and Ryan Nelson) in Riley's American Heritage Farms v. Elsasser:. This case involves a school district that severed its longstanding business relationship with a company that provides field trip venues for public school children. The school district took this step after the principal shareholder of the field trip vendor made controversial tweets on his personal social media account, and some parents complained.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Government#Local News Tagged#Opinion Tagged
The Richmond Observer

N.C.’s Right to Work law turns 75, experts weigh in on workers’ rights

RALEIGH — North Carolina on Friday, March 18, will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Right to Work law. The purpose and meaning of Right to Work are explained in a new report, “Pro-Worker, Pro-Growth Making Right-to-Work Permanent in North Carolina,” by F. Vincent Vernuccio and available on the website of the John Locke Foundation, which commissioned the study. Vernuccio is strategic adviser for the Mackinac Center and Workers for Opportunity and president of the Institute for the American Worker.
LABOR ISSUES
The Richmond Observer

‘Price gouging’ law leads to misinformation, uninformed reporting

RALEIGH — N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is getting a slew of complaints from consumers over ever-rising gas prices. Residents say owners of gas stations are unnecessarily inflating prices to take advantage of supply disruptions because of the war in Ukraine. They accuse the owners of “price gouging,” which is illegal in North Carolina during a state of emergency. The price-gouging law kicks in when the governor issues such an emergency, although the current price issue is misleading because North Carolina has been under a state of emergency for two years because of the pandemic.
GAS PRICE
NEWStalk 870

The Most Affordable Town in Washington Will Cost You $550 A Month

With inflation and gas prices skyrocketing, higher interest rates on the way, and real estate values still steadily rising, many people in the Mid-Columbia and around the state are looking to lower their expenses by moving to a town with a low cost of living index - especially when it comes to housing. Well, they won't have to travel far because according to a recent study three towns near the Tri-Cities fall into the lowest cost of living category in Washington State.
CONNELL, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Richmond Observer

NCDA&CS extends strong recommendation to poultry owners to continue strict biosecurity measures due to threat of HPAI

RALEIGH — State Veterinarian Dr. Mike Martin has extended his strong recommendation to poultry owners to continue strict biosecurity measures due to the threat of High Path Avian Influenza. These recommendations include keeping birds enclosed/indoors if possible. The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, along with the United...
RALEIGH, NC
thecheyennepost.com

Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program

$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Richmond Observer

DRUG MONEY: How N.C. will spend the $750M opioid settlement

RALEIGH — The opioid epidemic is killing more than 100,000 Americans each year. Fentanyl alone — not counting other opioids such as heroin, oxycodone, and morphine — now top the list as the No. 1 cause of death for adults 45 and younger. That's more than suicides, car wrecks, and COVID-19. The second-largest attorney-general settlement in history is between the states and pharmaceutical companies that had a large hand in starting the epidemic. There may be, however, hope for addicts and the people who want to help them. In North Carolina, people may wonder how this state’s $750 million cut will be distributed starting in early April. Some, too, are wondering whether the settlement will become akin to the genesis of the Golden Leaf Foundation, established with money from the tobacco settlement.
RALEIGH, NC
POPSUGAR

In Monumental News, the House of Representatives Passes the CROWN Act

After years of activists fighting against natural hair discrimination, on Friday March 18, the United States House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act. The act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," is legislation that prohibits discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles, like braids, twists, locs, and knots. It was first introduced to Congress in January 2019, but this is the first step on a federal level needed to officially get the bill signed into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy