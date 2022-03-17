ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Gift of Murder’ on Lifetime Movie Network: How to watch, premiere date, streaming info

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“A Gift of Murder” premieres on Lifetime Movie Network on Thursday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch it on FuboTV and Philo. The film focuses on a high school junior who transfers to a new school after her mom is...

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

