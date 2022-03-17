Displaying items by tag: Sunshine Week

Department of State Treasurer wins 'Sunshine Award' from the N.C. Open Government Coalition

ELON — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, today accepted the N.C. Open Government Coalition’s Government Award that recognizes individuals as well as agencies within government that have provided outstanding access to public information.

Thursday, 10 March 2022 20:03

OPINION: Why is N.C. stuck at the bottom of ‘right to know’ states?

For decades North Carolina has ranked near the bottom of all states in the country when it comes to the public’s right to know what went wrong when a government employee is transferred, demoted, or terminated for disciplinary reasons.

Wednesday, 17 March 2021 15:47

“It’s Sunshine Week across America, a time when the public’s right to see government records and attend government meetings — in order to hold government officials accountable to the people who employ them — is traditionally celebrated.

Monday, 16 March 2020 22:06

GUEST EDITORIAL: Put transparency laws to work this Sunshine Week

Want to know how much your police chief and school principal are paid? How about a full rundown of your city council’s spending during that out-of-state conference? The information’s yours for the asking.

Wednesday, 13 March 2019 13:06

Aide says governor will ‘try harder’ to comply with records requests

RALEIGH — When describing access to public records, “slow” is the first word that comes to mind, Ken Eudy, a senior adviser to Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday, March 11, during a talk on government transparency at Elon University.

Sunshine Week

Gov Roy Cooper

public records

Tuesday, 12 March 2019 13:44

Shifting whims of officials limit access to public records

RALEIGH — “Chapel Hill professors question group’s public records requests.”

“Governor and NC media settle dispute over McCrory’s records.”

“Public records lawsuit filed against state Rep. Beverly Boswell.”

All real headlines. All spanning North Carolina’s news cycles over the past decade. All present important questions about transparency and access to government records, which are, by statute, open to everyone — not just journalists — for inspection.

Friday, 08 March 2019 14:14

GUEST EDITORIAL: Secrecy law forces family to fight for body camera video

Body-worn cameras were supposed to serve as a silent witness in confrontations between police and civilians and usher in a new era of public confidence in law enforcement through transparency.

