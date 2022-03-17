ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Pacific Railway's potential lockout would leave shippers few options

By Rod Nickel
Reuters
 3 days ago

March 17 (Reuters) - Days ahead of a possible shutdown of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd due to unresolved contract talks, manufacturers are rushing to move autos and chemicals and preparing to slow production, while grain handlers are asking farmers to hold off on crop deliveries.

CP, Canada’s second-biggest railroad, notified the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference on Wednesday that it will lock out 3,000 engineers, conductors and yard workers early on Sunday, barring a bargaining breakthrough.

CP says the main issue is the union’s demand for higher pension caps, while the Teamsters also flag concerns about pay and benefits.

Shippers say there are no significant workaround solutions in a vast country that depends primarily on two railroads to haul freight, and already has a trucker shortage.

The vessel lineup in Vancouver, Canada’s biggest port, is 20% larger than it was before severe British Columbia floods late last year, said Mark Hemmes, president of Quorum Corp, a company that monitors Prairie grain handling and transportation for the Canadian government.

Russia’s war with Ukraine has hiked demand for grain and fertilizer, two of CP’s main commodities.

“The circumstances are far more dire than ever before for any kind of railway work stoppage,” Hemmes said. “I could not conceive of a worse time.”

The manufacturing sector, still recovering from U.S. border crossing shutdowns by protests, is desperately trying to find alternative ways to move everything from cars to chemicals and machinery for the oil and gas sector before any rail shutdown starts, said Dennis Darby, chief executive of the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters industry group.

Manufacturers and food processors are likely to slow production if CP shuts down next week, because most operate with little inventory space, Darby said.

The last major railway labor disruption was an eight-day Canadian National Railway Co strike in 2019. But in the past 12 years, there have been 12 stoppages due to poor weather, blockades or labor issues, according to the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association.

Grain handlers are slowing farmer deliveries of crops to their storage facilities for fear that there will be too few trains to haul them, said Wade Sobkowich, executive director of the Western Grain Elevator Association, whose members include Cargill Ltd and Richardson International.

Switching to trucks is suitable mainly for short distances, Sobkowich said. There is little opportunity to make greater use of CN Rail with its grain transport having fallen behind in recent months, he said.

Asked if CP managers could operate some trains themselves, a company spokesperson said the railway would not be able to run during a lockout. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Chicago Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Alissa Rose

A major wheat shortage is coming in the United States

As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has also massively affected the global commodities market. Russia is the world's biggest wheat exporter, with Ukraine coming in fourth. They collectively account for 30% of global wheat exports, 19% corn exports, and 80% sunflower oil exports.
NBC News

Graphic: Russia stored large amounts of money with many countries. Hundreds of billions of it are now frozen.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

