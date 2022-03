A female MS-13 gang member known as "Little Devil" will face trial Monday on charges she helped lure five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, nicknamed "Diablita," is charged with coaxing the unsuspecting victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into a wooded area in Central Islip, where they were beaten and hacked to death by MS-13 gangsters.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 HOURS AGO